My clinic receives Healthcare Tech-Contact Excellence Award from IST Networks & Genesys





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — My Clinic, a leading healthcare provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has received the prestigious Healthcare Tech-Contact Excellence Award from IST Networks and Genesys. This recognition is for My Clinic's transition from a traditional contact center solution to the comprehensive Genesys Cloud platform, which incorporates a complete suite of inbound, outbound, email, messaging and social media capabilities.

IST Networks, a Genesys Platinum Partner, was chosen by Genesys to implement this innovative solution in healthcare and has demonstrated its expertise in transforming patient care through technology. This partnership highlights IST's strength in providing cutting-edge solutions in the healthcare industry and ensures that the My Clinic transition reflects their motivation to create a seamless patient journey and experience.

My clinic has implemented Genesys Cloud with integration with Salesforce and features channels such as voice, messaging, email, and social engagement. The clinic also utilizes a chatbot powered by Genesys Dialog Engine, integration with third-party knowledge management, and an advanced reporting system. This comprehensive approach to patient care technology is a testament to My Clinic's commitment to improving access to care and patient satisfaction.

“We are honored to receive the Healthcare Tech-Contact Excellence Award from IST Networks and Genesys, an award that reflects our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing patient care through technology. We believe in leveraging the power of innovative solutions like Genesys, a cloud platform that creates seamless, empathetic, and highly personalized patient experiences.This honor is not only a testament to our technological progress; , is a testament to the ambition and commitment of our dedicated team to make healthcare more accessible, efficient and satisfying for patients. In line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which focuses on health and prevention, we remain dedicated to setting new standards in healthcare service delivery and ensure that every interaction helps people live longer, healthier and more. We strive to ensure that we contribute to our purpose of helping you live a happy life. ” Fer Nazer, managing director of my clinic.

story continues

The Genesys Cloud platform is known for its AI-powered experience orchestration, giving you the ability to deliver empathetic, personalized experiences at scale. This technology enables you to deliver the right customer experience at the right time, increasing employee engagement and improving operational efficiency.

Nazer Group's first flagship clinic, My Clinic, stands as a beacon of innovation in Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector. Specializing in women's health, children's health, family medicine, and chronic disease management, My Clinic is committed to providing superior patient experiences and outcomes. This initiative is in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which focuses on health and prevention.

The Healthcare Tech-Contact Excellence Award recognizes organizations that lead in technological innovation to enhance healthcare services. My Clinic's receipt of this award confirms the company's commitment to setting new standards in patient care and service delivery.

Commenting on the success of the project, Mr. Ahmed Saeed, Sales Director at IST Networks said: “My clinic is simplifying the patient experience and redefining what is possible in patient care through seamless technology solutions. This project demonstrates how the right technology can transform patient engagement. A great example of this,” making healthcare more accessible and efficient. ”

About My Clinic Founded in 2017, My Clinic is Saudi Arabia's leading multi-specialty outpatient treatment provider. Based in Jeddah and expanding in Riyadh, we are committed to helping people live longer, healthier and happier lives. We provide state-of-the-art medical care and compassionate care based on core values ​​of collaboration, care, ambition and responsibility. Dedicated to innovation, excellence and social responsibility, My Clinic is advancing healthcare for a better tomorrow.

About IST IST Networks is the Middle East's leading customer experience (CX) technology systems integrator, renowned for its suite of advanced CX solutions. Our comprehensive portfolio includes contact center solutions, conversational AI, an integrated CXM platform, and AI-powered social media management, as well as in-depth analytics and feedback mechanisms. Additionally, our integrated CX consulting services cover CX maturity assessment, operating model redesign, platform assessment and design, workforce optimization, business process engineering, and analytics and insights, including: All aimed at enhancing your customer experience strategy.

IST Networks has received numerous industry awards for its innovation and exemplary service. Our dedication to leading the CX technology space is evident in our continuous efforts to provide cutting-edge solutions and consulting and improve the overall customer experience.

About Genesys Genesys helps more than 7,500 organizations in more than 100 countries improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for customers and employees. Genesys delivers the future of CX to organizations of all sizes through Genesys Cloud, the No. 1 AI-powered experience orchestration platform, enabling organizations of all sizes to deliver empathetic, personalized experiences at scale. . Genesys Cloud is a trusted, all-in-one platform born in the cloud that helps organizations differentiate themselves with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving greater employee engagement, efficiency, and operational improvements. Accelerate growth.

