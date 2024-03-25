New software improves accuracy of technology to measure crop health





A multidisciplinary team of researchers has developed a new tool to improve the accuracy of electronic devices that measure plant leaf color to assess health. This new technology works by improving the sensor's ability to account for changes in light that can affect how the sensor perceives color.

A huge amount of research is focused on developing new plant varieties that are better able to withstand challenges such as drought and high temperatures, said Michael Kudenoff, a professor and co-author of a paper on the new software. He received his PhD in electrical and computer engineering from North Carolina State University. Many of these researchers use sensors that capture the color of plant leaves to assess the health of plants important to their research. These sensors are used by some growers and crop consultants to assess crop health. However, when researchers, growers, and crop consultants work with crops in the field, sunlight can affect the ability of these sensors to accurately capture leaf color. Specifically, glare can cause sensors to malfunction.

Our goal was to develop software that would make it easier for users to explain how sunlight glare changes the way a sensor captures the color of a plant's leaves, Kudenov said. says. Previous tools that accounted for glare were very complex and required a lot of computational power. Our approach is significantly less complex.

The important idea to understand here is polarization. If we think of light as a wave, its wavelength can oscillate along different planes. When light is polarized, it means that it vibrates in the same plane. If you've ever tried to peer into a body of water on a bright day, you've probably noticed that the sun's glare can make it difficult to see beneath the surface. Wearing polarized sunglasses effectively eliminates glare and allows you to see below the water's surface.

The software we developed essentially works like incredibly dynamic polarized sunglasses, taking into account any polarization challenges present to accurately capture leaf color, regardless of glare. says Daniel Kraft, lead author of the paper. Ph.D. student at North Carolina State University.

Here's how the new tool works: When the sensor takes a photo of a leaf, it not only captures the color, but also measures the degree of polarization of the light. The new software estimates the leaf's true color based on two variables: the color perceived by the sensor and the degree of polarization of the darkest wavelength light in the photo.

To evaluate the new tool, the researchers conducted a proof-of-concept test comparing the sensor's performance with and without the new software when measuring leaves whose correct color was known. . They found that the new software performed very well.

According to Kudenov, the new software has reduced the magnitude of the error by a factor of 10 when there is a lot of glare. For example, if the colors recorded by a sensor with the new software were off by 3%, the colors recorded by a sensor without the software were off by 30%. Also, if there's not a lot of glare, the difference between the two sensors won't be as noticeable because the software doesn't have to do as much.

The researchers tested the new software using a full-size hyperspectral polarization camera. Next steps include incorporating the new software into more compact visual sensors and testing it on platforms such as drones to see how it performs in real-world situations involving different crops.

Ultimately, Kudenov says he wants to provide researchers and producers with tools that are small and inexpensive enough to be practical.

The paper, “Reducing illumination, foliage, and viewing angle dependencies in hyperspectral imaging using polarimetry,” is published in the open-access journal Plant Phenomics. The paper was co-authored by former doctoral student Clifton Scarborough. student at North Carolina State University. William Hsieh, former undergraduate student at North Carolina State University. Colleen Doherty, associate professor of molecular and structural biochemistry at North Carolina State University. Peter Balint Kurti is a USDA-ARS research geneticist and adjunct professor of plant pathology at North Carolina State University.

This research was supported by National Science Foundation Grant Number 1809753. and National Institute of Food and Agriculture, grant number 2020-67021-31961.

Reducing illumination, leaf, and viewing angle dependence in hyperspectral imaging using polarimeter

Authors: Daniel Krafft, Clifton G. Scarboro, William Hsieh, Colleen Doherty, Peter Balint-Kurti, Michael Kudenov, North Carolina State University

Publication date: March 22, Plant Phenomics

DOI: 10.34133/plantphenomics.0157

Abstract: Automating plant phenotyping using data from high-dimensional imaging sensors is at the forefront of agricultural research, as it has the potential to improve seasonal yields by monitoring crop health and accelerating breeding programs. It's on the front line. A common challenge when capturing images in the field is related to the spectral reflection of sunlight (glare) from crop leaves, which at certain solar incidences and sensor viewing angles can produce unwanted signals. It happens. The research presented here includes two parallel projects of his that use polarization data to develop algorithms that can separate reflected light from leaf surfaces and scattered light from leaf tissue. The first project is a mast-mounted hyperspectral imaging polarimeter (HIP) that can image corn fields over multiple diurnal cycles throughout the growing season. The second project is a multistatic fiber-based (MFB) Mueller matrix bidirectional reflectance distribution function (mmBRDF) instrument that measures the polarized light scattering behavior of individual corn leaves. This data was fitted to an existing model using SCATMECH, which outputs the parameters used to perform Monte Carlo simulations. We then used the simulated data to train a shallow neural network that works by comparing the unpolarized two-band vegetation index (VI) with linearly polarized data from the low reflectance band of VI. Using GNDVI and red edge reflectance (RERR), the average error improved by more than an order of magnitude () and the standard deviation decreased by 1.5 to 2.7 after applying a correction network to the HIP sensor (). data.

