Apple, Google and Meta targeted by new European law





London

European Union regulators on Monday launched an investigation into Apple, Google and Meta, the first cases under a sweeping new law aimed at stopping Big Tech companies from cornering digital markets. .

The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's enforcement arm, said it was investigating companies for violations of digital market laws.

The Digital Markets Act, which took full effect earlier this month, is a broad rulebook aimed at Big Tech gatekeeper companies that provide core platform services. These companies must adhere to a series of do's and don'ts, despite the threat of hefty fines and business break-ups. The rule has a broad but vague goal of making digital markets fairer and more competitive by dismantling closed technology ecosystems that lock consumers into a single company's products and services. There is.

Margrethe Vestager, vice-president of the European Commission and the bloc's competition chief, told a press conference in Brussels that the commission had heard complaints that compliance measures from tech companies were insufficient. Stated.

Today, we decided to investigate some of these alleged violations. We will also address other issues as they emerge.

He said both companies have been ordered to preserve certain documents that the commission will have access to in the current and future investigations.

Regulators say Google and Apple are in full compliance with Digital Markets Act rules that require tech companies to allow app developers to direct users to cheaper options available outside their own app stores. We are investigating whether there are any. The commission said it was concerned that the companies have imposed various restrictions and restrictions, including charging recurring fees that prevent apps from freely promoting their offers.

Google also faces increased scrutiny for not complying with provisions of the Digital Markets Act, which prevents tech giants from prioritizing their services over competitors. The committee said it was concerned that Google's actions would prevent third-party services listed on Google's search results pages from being treated fairly and non-discriminatoryly.

Google has announced significant changes to the way it operates its services in Europe to comply with digital markets laws.

Oliver Bethel, Google's director of competition, said the company will continue to stick to its approach in the coming months.

The committee is also investigating whether Apple is doing enough to make it easy for iPhone users to change their web browsers.

Apple said it is confident that its plans comply with the law and will continue to engage constructively with the European Commission, which is conducting an investigation. The company said it has created a wide range of new developer features, features and tools to comply with regulations.

The commission is also considering the Metas option for European users to pay a monthly fee for an ad-free version of Facebook or Instagram to avoid having their personal data used to target online ads.

The Commission notes that the binary imposed by Metas' pay-or-consent model may not provide real alternatives if users do not consent, thereby preventing gatekeepers from accumulating personal data. He said he was concerned that he would not be able to achieve his goal.

Mehta said he would work constructively with the committee.

Subscriptions as an alternative to advertising are a well-established business model in many industries, and we designed “ad-free subscriptions” to address several overlapping regulatory obligations, including the DMA, and prepared said in a statement.

The commission said it aims to complete its investigation within 12 months.

Chan writes for The Associated Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2024-03-25/apple-google-meta-targeted-under-new-european-law-to-prevent-cornering-of-digital-markets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos