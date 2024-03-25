Getting a Tech LLM: Is it worth it?





As technology continues to transform economies and cultures, companies need a new breed of lawyers who understand the legal and commercial aspects of technology. Lawyers skilled in bringing new products and companies to market are especially needed.

Cornell University's Master of Laws (LLM) in Law, Technology, and Entrepreneurship is the first degree program of its kind in the world. It aims to develop the core business and leadership skills necessary to meet the needs of technology and technology-dependent industries in a business-focused, holistic manner. At Cornell Tech LLM, whether your goal is to join a large law firm or in-house legal department, or like Cornell Tech alumnus John DeFelice, start your own startup. , you'll gain the legal, business, and technology knowledge you need to succeed.

DeFelice, Cornell Tech LLM 21, co-founded Meili Tech, a startup that builds enterprise solutions focused on safety, automation, and compliance applications for industrial, commercial, and automotive customers. He credits the Cornell Tech LLM program with pushing him into the realm of entrepreneurship and providing him with different perspectives he might not have discovered otherwise.

I chose Cornell Tech's LLM program because even before I entered law school, I had always wanted to start a technology startup, DeFelice said. As I reflected on the next steps in my career, I realized there was room for more perspective. Cornell Tech was an obvious choice for its blend of startup-focused legal training and venture training. This program served as a wealth of new knowledge and a platform to embark on an important career change.

DeFelice added that the research he completed within the LLM program at Cornell Tech has helped him every day in his professional journey.

Although I came to Cornell Tech with commercial experience, my approach in this new environment would not have been as effective had I not completed the program, DeFelice said. My work is based on essentially all the competencies offered during the LLM, including early setup, IP strategy, technology transactions, data privacy, venture capital raising, and board and team composition. Masu.

Daswell Davis, LLM 20, says his work life is very similar to the interdisciplinary team experiences he had at Cornell Tech. He currently serves as Senior Corporate Advisor at Akoya, where he has the opportunity to work as part of a talented, diverse and highly collaborative team of professionals who share common goals and values. Davis believes that his ability to provide strategic legal guidance to fintech companies that simplify data access for open finance comes directly from the rigorous, interdisciplinary, technology-focused learning environment he found at Cornell Tech. It states that it was given.

The intensive academic and professional training provided to Cornell Tech students allows them to gain a deeper understanding of the legal, commercial, and social implications of innovation, and to help startups scale. I was able to acquire the necessary knowledge and skills. [also] Davis said there are many challenges that need to be overcome when bringing cutting-edge technologies and products to market.

Cornell Tech's LLM program goes far beyond teaching and building solutions. As Davis points out, the door is open to tap into a wealth of knowledge, connections, and career possibilities.

If I had to choose one thing, I think the most valuable aspect of my LLM experience was the access it provided to Cornell Tech and the broader Cornell University network, Davis said. says Mr. Never in my life have I had the opportunity to learn from and network with so many professors, guest speakers, practitioners, and incredible innovators who are renowned experts and leaders at the top of their fields. was.

Davis and DeFelice are just two of the success stories that have come out of LLM programs. Cornell Tech boasts notable career outcomes in this program, with nearly 100% of reported graduates from all years who sought employment found employment nine months after graduation, and most of them at Cornell Tech. Confirmed employment related to university experience.

Located in the heart of New York City, Cornell Tech maintains a cohesive and intimate campus environment on Roosevelt Island. This New York City location benefits Cornell Tech LLM students by being minutes away from many of the world's best lawyers and events. This location also attracts top core faculty and guest lecturers from local law firms and prominent companies in their fields.

During the one-year program, students study law and build the transactional skills needed by start-ups in an increasingly complex and dynamic digital economy. Cornell Tech LLM accepts top attorneys and recent law school graduates from the United States and around the world with an interest in technology.

About the Author Matthew DAmore is a Professor of Practice at Cornell Technological Institute and Cornell University School of Law, and currently serves as Associate Dean and Director of the Law, Technology and Entrepreneurship Program at Cornell Technological Institute.

