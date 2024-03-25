Parent companies of Apple, Meta and Google investigated by EU | Science and Technology News





The parent companies of Apple, Meta and Google are under investigation by the European Union under new laws aimed at tightening the market power of the world's tech giants.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) came into force in early March and aims to tackle “gatekeeping” practices among tech giants.

If a company is found guilty of non-compliance, it can be fined up to 10% of its global turnover.

Under the new rules, companies are expected to allow app developers to direct users to products outside their platforms at no additional charge.

Platforms that rank search results must also treat all listings fairly, in a way that does not discriminate against services provided by third parties.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, is concerned that Alphabet, which owns Apple and Google, has imposed restrictions that make it difficult for developers to promote other companies' services on Google and app stores. He said that

It examines search results from services such as Google Shopping and Google Flights.

Regulators are also considering whether Apple should allow users to easily uninstall software applications and change default settings, browsers and search engines in the iOS operating system.

The commission's main issue with Meta, the owner of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, is the company's new “pay or consent” subscription model for EU users and whether this complies with new requirements on the use of personal data. It's about whether or not there is.

Thierry Breton, the EU's commissioner for the internal market, said the Commission had been consulting with companies for several months.

“We can already see changes happening in the market,” he said.

“However, we are not convinced that the solutions by Alphabet, Apple and Meta respect their obligations to a fairer and more open digital space for European citizens and businesses.

“If our investigation concludes that the DMA is not fully compliant, gatekeepers could face significant fines.”

The investigation is the latest in a series of crackdowns on tech giants, particularly in Europe, where they face increasing battles with regulators over anticompetitive concerns and the use of personal data.

Apple was ordered to pay a higher-than-expected fine of 1.8 billion euros earlier this month after the commission accused it of “abusing its dominant market position” in distributing its iOS music streaming app. Provided to users through the app store.

An Apple spokesperson said the company is confident it complies with the DMA and will cooperate with the European Commission's investigation.

Google, which has made significant changes to its services, said it would “continue to stand by our approach” in the coming months.

A Meta spokesperson said the company is committed to complying with EU regulations.

“Subscriptions as an alternative to advertising are an established business model in many industries, and we designed 'ad-free subscriptions' to address several overlapping regulatory obligations, including the DMA.” Stated.

