EU investigates Google, Apple, and Facebook under DMA competition law





The European Commission has launched investigations into Google, Apple and Meta under powerful new competition laws that came into force this month, signaling Brussels' intention to move quickly to rein in Big Tech.

The investigation comes as the three companies are investigating the European Union for changes they are making to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a landmark antitrust law aimed at preventing the use of gatekeepers by internet giants. The move comes days after a day-long presentation to officials. A status that eliminates competition in an emerging field.

Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's head of competition, said in a statement on Monday that she suspected the solutions proposed by the three companies were not fully compliant with the DMA. We will now investigate the compliance of the company.

The committee said it is investigating Google and Apple's restrictions on app developers who want to sell directly to consumers without going through Google or Apple. The committee also questioned whether Google's search results rankings unfairly favor Google's own services, and whether Apple is making it too difficult to switch to non-Apple services on the iPhone. , said it is investigating new requirements for Metas for EU customers. Paying a fee to avoid data tracking violates the DMA.

Oliver Bethel, Google's director of competition, said in a statement that the company has made significant changes in response to EU law and will continue to defend its approach in the coming months. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet.

Apple said in a statement that it is confident that its plans are DMA-compliant and will continue to engage constructively with the committee. Mehta said subscriptions as an alternative to advertising is an established business model and the company will also continue to engage constructively with the European Commission.

The commission warned on Monday that companies could be fined up to 10% of their global revenue, and up to 20% in case of repeat offenses.

The three companies have already made major changes to their products for the EU in response to the DMA. Apple is the first company to allow third-party app stores to run on the iPhones of EU users. Google has introduced a selection screen on new her Android phones so that EU users are not automatically locked into his Google her web browser and search engine. Meta allows other messaging services in the EU to interconnect with WhatsApp and Messenger

But EU officials say these changes may not be enough. Many app developers are concerned that Apple and Google are attempting to charge fees for apps used on phones running both companies' operating systems, even if they are not purchased through the companies' app stores. I'm furious.

The commission said the investigation would be completed within a year.

The study's release drew criticism from some and praise from others.

Daniel Friedlander, executive vice president of the Computer and Communications Industry Association, an industry group, said in a statement that the industry is concerned about the speed with which the commission began its investigation.

Given the timing of these announcements, it appears the committee may jump the gun, even though the DMA compliance workshop is still underway, he said. The move risks confirming industry concerns that the DMA compliance process could end up becoming politicized.

Gene Kimmelman, who served as a deputy assistant attorney general at the Justice Department early in President Biden's term, said industry groups are unwilling to accept the reality that companies will be regulated and not in slow motion.

Europe has really crossed the Rubicon in regulating these technology platforms, he said. Until these markets open up, we will see more regulation, not less.

