EU targets Apple, Google, Facebook under new DMA law





Apple, Google parent Alphabet and Facebook parent Meta will be the first companies to be targeted by the European Union under a sweeping new law aimed at stopping big tech companies from cornering online markets.

The EU's regulatory arm, the European Commission, announced on Monday that it is investigating companies for violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into force on March 7. The law requires six tech companies to be classified as Amazon's gatekeepers. , Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok owner ByteDance are now subject to a new set of rules for online operations.

The new rules aim to make digital markets fairer and more competitive, as the European Commission becomes increasingly concerned with curbing the dominance of tech giants and preserving competition. This law allows the Commission to impose fines of up to 10% of the company's worldwide annual gross revenue, and up to 20% for repeat offenders.

“We have been in discussions with gatekeepers for several months to help them adapt, and we are already seeing changes taking place in the market,” Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner for the internal market, said in a statement on Monday. “I see it,” he said. However, we are not convinced that the solutions by Alphabet, Apple and Meta respect their obligations to a fairer and more open digital space for European citizens and businesses.

Shares of Apple, Alphabet and Meta all fell about 1% in morning trading Monday.

Mountain View, Calif.-based Google is under investigation over whether its search engine unfairly promotes its search services, such as Google Shopping and Google Flights, over competing services. Both Google and Apple are under investigation into whether their app stores allow app developers to direct customers to off-store offers.

Oliver Bethell, Google's director of competition in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said in a statement that the company has made significant changes to the way its services operate in Europe to comply with digital markets laws. Over the past year, we have engaged with the European Commission, stakeholders, and third parties at dozens of events, receiving and responding to feedback, and balancing competing needs within our ecosystem.

Cupertino, California-based Apple was fined nearly $2 billion on March 4, days before the DMA took effect, for abusing its dominant position in the distribution market for music streaming apps such as Spotify and Apple Music. was punished. The commission said Apple prevented developers from informing customers about alternative, cheaper music subscription services available outside the App Store.

The committee is also investigating whether Apple allows iPhone users to easily uninstall software, change settings, and change search engine and browser default options. . Massive US antitrust proceedings against Google reveal the tech giant pays Apple billions of dollars each year to keep its search engine the default option in Apple's Safari browser Became.

Apple said in a statement that it is confident that its plans are DMA-compliant and will continue to engage constructively with the European Commission as it conducts its investigation. It noted that it has introduced new features and tools to become DMA compliant. At the same time, we introduced protections to mitigate new risks to the privacy, quality, and security of the EU user experience.

And Menlo Park, Calif.-based Meta is under investigation over its pay and consent models. Last year, the tech giant began charging users in the EU for ad-free subscriptions to Facebook and Instagram unless they consented to being tracked and profiled by advertising businesses. Desktop users pay about 10 (about $11) a month, while mobile users pay about 13 (about $14) a month.

Subscriptions as an alternative to advertising are an established business model in many industries, and the company designed ad-free subscriptions to address several overlapping regulatory obligations, including the DMA, said a Meta spokesperson. said on Monday. We will continue to engage constructively with the Committee.

These are the only active probes launched by the European Commission on Monday, but there are at least two other probes underway. Regulators are also looking into whether Seattle-based Amazon promotes its products in Amazon's stores, as well as Apple's fee structure for alternative app stores and distribution.

An Amazon spokesperson said on Monday that the company continues to strive every day to meet the high standards of all its customers amid Europe's changing regulatory environment, adding that the company is DMA compliant. .

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft are required to maintain documentation that may be used to determine whether they are DMA compliant. The European Commission plans to complete its investigation within 12 months.

