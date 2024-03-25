Why you don't like Google's new login page | | by March 2024





As a product designer, I sometimes remind myself to develop the habit of reflection. Are designs from famous companies always better? Is good design really subjective? Obviously not. Recently, Google released a new version of its login page. I was surprised by this change. Because I use his Gmail for many software accounts, so I visit this page often. There are two main reasons for this surprise.

One is that the sign-in (or sign-in as a third party through Google) form is so simple that we didn't expect Google to iterate over it over time. Previously, the old design was fine. Second, the new design is not a significant improvement over the old design. In fact, it may be causing some sort of problem.

Comparing the old and new pages, the biggest changes are that the new version of the page: [left and right layout] The card design makes the overall form very wide.

Since we don't know the internal design philosophy, we can only make some guesses. Login and registration pages require limited user input and are conversion points. Forms are definitely simple, which creates a lot of white space in the UI. Google's new page seems to be trying to optimize this white space, but personally I don't really see the value or need for this, especially if the form is somehow hurting functionality. More details will be explained later.

When you want to change your design, it's best to ask yourself [Does the old design cause any problems for the user?

The path from top to bottom becomes a path from left to right (and further away). Allowing user to efficiently and quickly complete the task of filling out the form and submitting it, which is the basic principle of form design. The layout of the new design, results in longer browsing lines, which also means longer reading times.

The small text under Sign in has been changed from to Continue to Gmail to Use your Google Account, and the scope of the product has been changed, but the sentence is more of a typographical consideration than something the form really needs. (It may be necessary under inclusive design). After opening this page twice, youll basically gradually start to ignore whats on the left. But then youll notice more problems.

This little line of text actually has functional value in some scenarios, and in the case of using your Gmail account as a [third-party account signup/login], The contents of the small text here will become the name of the software, and you will be able to click on it. This detail has been carried over from older versions.

However, the user may never look to the left again. I found that once people got used to the new login layout, they automatically decided that the information on the left was branded information they didn't need to read, and automatically ignored the content on the left and read on the right.

However, in third-party account login scenarios, the small print information here becomes more important, displaying the software developer's information and allowing the user to confirm the association of the software with their Google Account. Important information should be placed nearby to avoid the potential risk of being overlooked and not read.

In the new design,[アカウントの作成]The button is the main one in the bottom right corner.[次へ]Move next to the button. In the old design,[アカウントの作成]The button was in the bottom left corner of the card. Details of important interactions include:[次へ]is displayed,[スキップ/戻る]It is possible that[アカウントの作成]is essentially a third button that takes the user to a completely new page and flow. So placing the old design made sense, and moving it right next to Next was more than expected.

The new design adds an additional response cost. This card style will no longer display on mobile devices due to screen limitations. The new layout approach requires you to design at least two sets of styles, both on the design and on the front end, to change the arrangement of elements to suit the mobile experience. But this isn't really necessary. Instead, the old design was more along the lines of responsive design.

Blue link optimization is worth it. The previous “Details on using Guest mode” text was very long and duplicated the previous gray text content. More importantly, while the blue text is very noticeable when looking at the overall focus of the form, it doesn't need to be very prominent within the hierarchy of information on the page. Recently, my own design team cleaned up the “Advanced” rules and changed them to be more consistent with the rules.

Of course, older versions could have been improved by simply turning guest mode blue.

