CISA Zero Trust Compliance with Google Workspace





The federal government's IT environment is rapidly changing toward enhanced cybersecurity with CISA's Zero Trust Maturity Model v2.0. This model provides a roadmap for federal agencies to strengthen their cyber posture. For government agencies, choosing the right tools to navigate this transformation is paramount. Google Workspace has robust security features designed to meet the strict compliance requirements of federal agencies.

CISA’s Zero Trust Obligations and the Role of Google Workspace

CISA's Zero Trust maturity model emphasizes fine-grained access control, continuous validation, and device-independent security. Google Workspace embraces this “never trust, always verify” principle and includes the following features:

Enhanced identity and access management: Context-aware access and strong authentication tools ensure only the right people have access to the right data. Enhanced endpoint security: Endpoint management and advanced device controls protect sensitive information at every access point.Secure data storage and sharing: Protect your data while enabling collaboration with data loss prevention (DLP) features and granular sharing controls

Insights from the Google Workspace Zero Trust Security Workshop

The recent Google Workspace Zero Trust Security Workshop provided valuable details about how Google Workspace can support federal agencies' zero trust efforts. This workshop featured insights from his CISA expert on applying Zero Trust principles within the federal environment. Attendees benefited from his ManTech case study showcasing a real-world implementation of a Zero Trust architecture leveraging Google Workspace and Gemini AI. The experience shared by ManTech has demonstrated that the platform has been successful in achieving his CMMC compliance and provides a valuable blueprint for other institutions. The workshop also included interactive demos to give IT decision makers hands-on experience leveraging Google Workspace security controls.

Zero Trust Handbook

For those who were unable to attend the workshop, the Google Workspace Zero Trust Best Practices Guide for U.S. Public Sector Sectors is a valuable resource for achieving CISA-compliant Zero Trust maturity.

Exclusive session on federal cybersecurity and Google Workspace at Google Cloud Next 24

The conversation continues at Google Cloud Next 24, with sessions on:

In the ever-evolving federal cybersecurity landscape, Google is committed to supporting government agencies with innovative solutions. Google Workspace is built on Zero Trust principles, giving you the agility and resilience you need to meet future challenges. Combined with Google Cloud's extensive capabilities, government agencies have a powerful weapon to protect sensitive data and accomplish their missions. Our commitment to continuous innovation ensures federal agencies always have the cutting-edge tools they need to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

