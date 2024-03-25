The dominance of Nvidias AI chips is being targeted by Google, Intel, and Arm





Big tech companies are trying to eliminate the software advantages that have helped Nvidia dominate the artificial intelligence market. According to Reuters, a group formed by Intel, Google, Arm, Qualcomm, Samsung and other tech companies will prevent AI developers from being locked into Nvidia's proprietary technology and allow them to run their code on any machine. The company is developing an open source software suite that will And any chips.

The group, called the Unified Acceleration Foundation (UXL), told Reuters that technical details of the project should reach a mature state by the second half of this year, although no final release target was given. The project currently includes Intel-developed tools to eliminate requirements such as specific coding languages, codebases, and other tools to prevent developers from being tied to using a specific architecture, such as his Nvidias CUDA platform. Includes the open standard OneAPI.

Nvidia has grown rapidly since focusing on hardware that powers AI models, including its H100 GPU and upcoming H200 GPU, which last month became the first chipmaker to reach a market capitalization of $2 trillion. These Nvidia chips that lock developers into using his Nvidia CUDA architecture are better than what other chipmakers are currently producing, but as rival companies continue to develop their own alternatives. , is in short supply due to explosive demand. In Nvidia's 2023 Computex keynote, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that 4 million developers are using the Cuda computing model.

UXL says the project is initially aimed at expanding options for AI apps and high-performance computing applications, but will eventually also support Nvidia hardware and code. UXL is seeking help from additional chipmakers and cloud computing companies such as Microsoft and Amazon to ensure the solution can be implemented on any chip or hardware. Microsoft, while not specifically part of the UXL coalition, was rumored to have partnered with AMD last year to develop an alternative AI chip that could challenge NVIDIA's de facto monopoly in the industry.

