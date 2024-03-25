The Justice Department's despicable antitrust lawsuit against Apple





After spending more than 25 years in the technology industry, including 17 years in San Jose, in the heart of Silicon Valley, few things were surprising to me. But then on Thursday, the Department of Justice announced an antitrust lawsuit against Apple.

I'm still upset about it. The lack of logic is astounding. The Justice Department's extensive allegations of antitrust violations are based on outdated data, as if Mar-Bell operated as he did in the early 1980s. If the Department of Justice uses these largely false claims at face value, I have a hard time believing it can beat Apple.

Please give me your opinion.

Who are the victims?

Looking at this lawsuit from a top-level perspective, Apple's biggest victims are the IT and banking giants. The lawsuit is clearly aimed at forcing antitrust reforms that Congress has not approved. Moreover, the harm to consumers in this case is extremely unclear.

The Justice Department alleges that Apple uses its smartphone monopoly to trap people in its closed system and weaken its competitors. This is clearly a reliable theory worth investigating. Apple controls 55% of the US smartphone market, giving it enormous power over the app ecosystem. No one doubts that.

But given that the Justice Department claims Apple's monopoly stifles innovation, the number of paid developers in the company's app store has increased 374% to 5.2 million over the past decade. How will the Department of Justice explain this? Apple has released AirPods, the Vision Pro headset, and Apple Watch health features including an electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor and fall detector. However, despite Apple's closed ecosystem, many examples of innovation in industries outside of Apple have occurred over the past few years.

Apple's reaction

Not surprisingly, Apple responded vigorously to the lawsuit, addressing many of the complaints immediately after the Justice Department announced the lawsuit.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the restrictive nature of Apple's iMessage is responsible for the poor quality of messages that often appear on Android smartphones when sent from an iPhone. Apparently he doesn't know about this news or who is responsible for the poor quality of his SMS/MMS between Android users and his iPhone users. Not Apple.

This point also seems to ignore the fact that Apple has already announced that it will adopt the RCS format to improve the messaging experience with non-iPhone users. So where is the damage?

The Department of Justice seems insensitive to this consideration. Instead, blow up your messaging app. The Justice Department argued that Apple generally degrades the quality of third-party messaging apps on iPhones. Regarding Apple Messages, the Department of Justice says that Apple's Messaging app prohibits third-party apps from sending and receiving carrier-based messages and protects the quality, privacy, and security of its users and others who do not have their iPhone. It states that security is intentionally and deliberately compromised.

This statement is crazy and has no logic. No messaging service has a user base limited to Apple, and most messaging services include an iPhone app.

In most respects, it's pretty much the opposite. WhatsApp dominates global messaging, and its user base would be much smaller without Apple and the iPhone. Additionally, Apple is not responsible for low-quality photos and videos transferred from Android to iPhone. SMS/MMS is an outdated and primitive format that Apple tried to fix with its Messages app.

Apple ecosystem is terrible for consumers

From the Department of Justice's perspective, Apple violated Section 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act by restricting third-party access to the hardware and software properties it is exploiting. The Justice Department is concerned about digital wallets and claims that Apple has denied competitors access to the iPhone's NFC chip. Since the service launched two years ago, businesses around the world have turned to it instead of maintaining their own hardware.

According to the Department of Justice, there are similar issues with Apple Watch's preferential treatment of iPhones. The lawsuit alleges that rival smartwatches have limited software and hardware features.

The Android Watch also works well with Android smartphones, which makes this claim even more difficult. Conversely, Android Watch often doesn't work (partially or not at all) with iPhone. Nevertheless, Apple has released his GymKit so that the Apple Watch's health features can work with his Peloton exercise equipment.

To be clear, there is no law requiring Apple to develop apps for third-party smartwatch connectivity. The integrator will decide. Major integrators Google and Samsung declined for unknown reasons. Viewed from that perspective, the Justice Department's language in the lawsuit appears biased and not based on fact.

The Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch for reasons other than the fact that Apple is taking away the ability to use an Android watch on your iPhone. iPhone will account for half of the US smartphone market in 2022, and currently accounts for 62%.

Apple has decided not to make the Apple Watch Android compatible as a prerogative. There have been multiple media reports that Apple has been working for years to resolve the issue without compromising the product.

The Justice Department's specific claims regarding the smartphone business meet the legal standard of 70% or more, suggesting a monopoly. According to a reasonable market definition of smartphone users, about the same number of her Android users could enjoy a non-Apple smartphone experience.

Is consumer choice at risk?

“In order to protect its smartphone monopoly and the abnormal profits that monopoly generates, Apple repeatedly chooses to make its products worse for consumers in order to prevent the emergence of competition,” ridicules a federal lawsuit that includes language that reads, “Apple has repeatedly chosen to make its products worse for consumers in order to prevent the emergence of competition.” It's difficult to react without thinking.

I doubt it would be possible to gather three consumers within an 80-mile radius of my home in Silicon Valley who would argue that Apple's ecosystem approach prevents them from considering non-Apple solutions.

However, one of the Justice Department's main objections to Apple may be debatable. Apple could restrict super apps, which the Justice Department describes as “providing users with a wide range of functionality in a single app.”

China's super app “WeChat” is the most well-known. China's most popular social media, payments, sales and chat app. However, it is best known for being included in iPhones and other devices. Apple has an alternative to blocking the WeChat store.

Another example: Facebook/Meta's iPhone app is great because it allows you to do social media, payments, sales, and communication in one place. This point confuses me because no one bans “super apps” (which I think is a completely meaningless term).

Legal challenge of proof of damages

To be sure, this antitrust madness began late in the Trump administration, not the Biden administration. But it quickly became the cornerstone of the Biden administration's initial Big Tech pledges.

Now that Pandora's box has been opened, like all antitrust cases, it could take years to resolve and political winds could shift. It may fail under Trump, but it may survive Biden's second term.

Several Silicon Valley lawyers familiar with the matter said the Justice Department would have to prove their clients were injured, which would be difficult.

Other smartphone suppliers have been raising prices on hardware and services over the past four years due to supply chain concerns, with no real justification. Proving harm to customers from a $1,500 iPhone might be a legal feat more suited to David Copperfield than Clarence Darrow, when Android vendors offer far more expensive devices.

Additionally, the Department of Justice should reconsider the idea that developers have the right to freely use the Apple platform. Does Costco have the right to put its products on Walmart shelves? Could Toyota demand that its products be offered at Chrysler dealerships?

The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly held that companies can choose their partners, prices, and contract terms. Is the Department of Justice aware of it?

Chilling effect on innovation

In fact, fear of a Justice Department investigation may have prompted Apple to make improvements and changes. Most importantly, this research has made Apple a better company. But this lawsuit has the potential to be extremely destructive. Preventing companies from making product improvements that benefit consumers hurts competitors who prefer to maintain the status quo.

Additionally, the Department of Justice prevails against Apple, with or without actual litigation, as a small number of industry observers say it could blunt the company's competitiveness. I was also surprised that he publicly supported it. Nothing could be more dangerous if we truly believed that only the most winning and innovative solutions should prevail in any given market.

Sadly, the Department of Justice will likely lose face and will likely appeal and waste even more taxpayer money if this case is lost in my opinion. This lawsuit would expose countless internal emails, which, while not illegal, could be embarrassing, but could also give Apple a significant PR hit.

Furthermore, the expansive nature of this lawsuit appears to be a strategic tactic by the Department of Justice to get Apple to accept some kind of settlement, which the company will not accept.

Not perfect, not illegal

Apple isn't perfect, and angels don't grace the company's executive ranks. The company is making some product decisions, primarily from an end-user upgrade perspective, that frustrate me and force me to pay higher prices. I also don't like that I can't reliably access iMessage on my Windows PC.

But these aren't exclusive actions, so you can't blame Apple. I might do the same if I make these decisions to optimize ecosystem power and product margins.

Sure, Apple has been hugely successful, but it's also stumbled. Its efforts in electric and self-driving cars have famously failed, and it lags behind in AI. The rapid and unpredictable growth of artificial intelligence has the potential to transform IT businesses and markets. If Apple actively participated in systematic and egregious anticompetitive conduct that harmed consumers, the Department of Justice would need to provide stronger evidence than we have seen thus far. right.

By the time this case is over, Apple's dominance will look as outdated as IBM's after the company dominated the PC business in the 1980s and 1990s but ceded that position to Lenovo in 2005. Maybe.

The Department of Justice would be well advised to remember those lessons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.technewsworld.com/story/the-dojs-flabby-antitrust-lawsuit-against-apple-179086.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos