Forget GarageBand — new Google AI tools let you create music with any of the instruments we mentioned.I also tried it





Google's Instrument Playground is an artificial intelligence-powered experiment that lets you learn about instruments and start playing with their sounds in seconds.

Similar to synthesizers and some of the looping features in Apple's GarageBand, this experiment provides a virtual keyboard and uses Google's MusicLM, which is also included in MusicFX, to play the generated 20-second clips in various keys. mapped to.

AI music is growing rapidly, from tools like Suno, which can create entire songs, complete with vocals and lyrics, from text prompts to Rightsify Hydra, which is trained on fully licensed music and also provides instrumental stems. A variety of tools have been used up to II.

Even Amazon is working on AI music-related tools through Alexa skills, and Adobe is also working on AI music-related tools that can go from simple song generation to full control of the output.

How does Instrument Playground work?

(Image source: Google)

MusicLM is an artificial intelligence model trained on musical instrument samples, built to convert text to music, and trained in a similar way to AI image generators.

Like Suno, Meta's MusicGen, or MusicFX, Instrument Playground can emulate hundreds of instruments from around the world, but unlike those tools, it focuses specifically on the manipulation of instruments, similar to how synthesizers work. I'm guessing.

It begins by generating a 20-second clip using an instrument as a prompt. Once this is generated, you can use your keyboard (or the letter keys in the middle row of your laptop) to compose your song.

The tool, first unveiled late last year, was built by Simon Doury, an artist-in-residence at Google. “The starting point for this experiment was to explore a playful interface based on Music LM that would inspire creativity and discovery of instruments from around the world for everyone,” said Doury.

The global nature of the instrument is one of the most enjoyable aspects of playing, especially two instruments together.

How well does Instrument Playground work?

Instrument Playground is a little difficult to get started with because you work with generated tracks. It doesn't work like a piano because it synthesizes based on the song rather than mapping notes directly to keys.

You can use some of the tool's individual instrument experiments on Google MusicFX experiments to add those instruments to a complete AI-created song.

I asked it to provide me with a spacey flute to work with. And after a while, I had a short clip of the flute playing a little weird, and a keyboard to play around with the sound.

You can also enter advanced mode and add up to four different instruments, loop elements of each sound, and create entire tracks from AI-generated samples.

why this is a big deal

Google's Instrument Playground is, on the surface, just a fun sandbox for playing with AI. But there's a powerful AI music model under the hood that could one day lead to new forms of music production, as we've seen with MusicFX DJ mode.

Imagine that Bild comes up with a new instrument that can't exist in real life, a glass string piano that can only be played in a vacuum, and you can map it to your keyboard.

While there is controversy over the provenance of data for AI music tools, and concerns that allowing anyone to generate music will have far-reaching implications for the value of music, the reality is that these tools is most often used by musicians to create something never seen before. I heard it before.

