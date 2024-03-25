Ads don't interfere with search rankings





As Google's March core update continues, uncertainty surrounding the impact of ads on search rankings is growing.

Danny Sullivan, Google's head of search, addressed these concerns on Twitter, saying that sites with ads can still rank higher in Google's search results.

Google reveals the impact of advertising on search rankings

Website owner Tony Hill brought the issue to light, inferring from Sullivan's previous advice that Google doesn't allow advertising.

“I can barely read the main content of the page because it's interrupted by something stuck in the middle of the page. It's a totally unsatisfying experience.”

👆 Complaint about the site that @searchliaison was visiting.

You can read between the lines with this one… https://t.co/fsvNsvcsoY

— Tony Hill (@tonythill) March 21, 2024

Hill pointed to the prevalence of ads on Google's search results pages, especially on mobile devices, and expressed concern that Google's algorithm could unfairly target smaller sites that rely on ad revenue. expressed.

Sullivan revealed, “There are a lot of sites, large and small, that are absolutely ranking high in Google search and are advertising.”

He emphasized that Google's system aims to reward sites that provide a good page experience, and that this is not a new, long-standing goal.

There are plenty of sites, both large and small, that rank perfectly in Google searches and run ads. Anyone can search and see for themselves.

Our system seeks to reward sites that provide a great page experience. It's nothing new. You can read about…

— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) March 22, 2024

Advertising is not a direct factor in rankings

Referring to Google's documentation on page experience, Sullivan said that while Core Web Vitals are a direct ranking factor, other aspects mentioned, such as excessive advertising related to the main content, are not. It pointed out.

The documentation says:

“Other aspects of the page experience outside of Core Web Vitals do not directly help your website rank higher in search results. However, they can make your website easier to use. It’s consistent with the rewards that the ranking system is looking for.”

Anecdotal evidence backs up Sullivan's statement, with many sites increasing their rankings after core updates despite having ads on their pages.

Here are nine more niche sites that have thrived on Google's current core and spam updates.

1. Gadget Mate pic.twitter.com/9SPZrSYyyg

— Ian (@keywordian) March 18, 2024

This suggests that ads are not the only thing that necessarily prevents a site from ranking higher in Google search results.

Analyzing Sullivan's statement

Given Sullivan's remarks and the broader debate surrounding advertising and search rankings, a few more points are worth mentioning.

First, while advertising may not be a direct ranking factor, its implementation can indirectly impact SEO.

Excessive or intrusive ads that significantly disrupt the user experience can negatively impact your search rankings. Therefore, you should carefully consider the placement, quantity, and quality of your ads.

Google's increasing reliance on ads on search results pages has drawn criticism, with some arguing it creates a double standard.

The debate sparked by Hill's comments also raises questions about the fairness of Google's approach to small websites that rely heavily on advertising revenue. Sullivan asserts that sites of all sizes can rank well with ads, but some may feel that the playing field is not level.

While advertising is a legitimate means of monetization, it must not detract from the core value of your website.

In summary

The debate over advertising and search rankings highlights the delicate balance between user experience and a website's financial sustainability.

Advertising allows users to access large parts of the web for free. However, page experience is still important in how Google's algorithm evaluates and ranks his website.

As you navigate the March core and spam updates, you'll see that Sullivan's explanation is essentially consistent with advertising achieving strong search rankings.

