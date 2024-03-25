Accenture completes acquisition of MindCurve





The acquisition of Mindcurv, previously announced on February 28, 2024, will add more than 700 employees to Accenture Song, bringing expertise in composability skills, data, and AI capabilities.

Founded in 2011, Mindcurv provides end-to-end digital experience services that solve complex core business challenges for leading European customers across multiple industries including manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, life sciences, and chemicals. is one of Germany's leading companies. As a certified member of the MACH Alliance, Mindcurv helps companies design and implement innovative, scalable digital experience platforms, operates in several countries, and takes an integrated approach to technology-enabled innovation. Masu.

The combination of Accenture Song and Mindcurv's expertise in composability skills, data, and AI capabilities will help clients accelerate their commerce operations and close profitability gaps. These features enable personalization at scale, fostering customer loyalty and driving sales.

About Accenture Accenture helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital cores, optimize operations, accelerate revenue growth, enhance citizen services and deliver tangible value at speed and scale. We are a world-leading professional services company that helps people create. We are a people and innovation-driven company with approximately 742,000 employees serving customers in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of today's change, and our strong ecosystem relationships make us one of the world leaders in helping drive that change. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data, and AI with unparalleled industry experience, functional expertise, and global distribution capabilities. We have a wide range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry These capabilities, along with our culture of shared success and 360-degree value creation commitment, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted and lasting relationships. Our success is measured by the 360-degree value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit www.accenture.com.

Accenture Song accelerates customer growth and value through sustainable customer relevance. Our capabilities range from ideation to execution, including growth, product and experience design. Technology and experience platform. Creative, media and marketing strategy. Campaigns, commerce transformation content, channel orchestration, and more. With strong customer relationships and deep industry expertise, we help our customers operate at maximum speed through the limitless possibilities of imagination, technology and intelligence.

