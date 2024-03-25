Maristec Announces Partnership with Global Semiconductor Giant Renesas Electronics Corporation to Advance Edge Computing Solutions and Participate in Preferred Partner Program





Maristech Co., Ltd.

Preferred Partner status allows Maris-Tech to be at the forefront of advancements in edge computing solutions and align with both companies' commitment to innovation across key markets.

Rehovot, Israel, March 25, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (Maris-Tech or the Company), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) accelerated video solutions for the edge B2B provider Renesas Electronics Platform today announced a partnership with Renesas Electronics Corporation (Renesas), one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers and a global innovator in microcontroller, analog, and power devices, and the Renesas Preferred Partner Program. announced their participation in In fiscal year 2023, Renesas' annual revenue exceeded his US$9 billion, and his market capitalization as of March 23, 2024 exceeded his US$30 billion. * This relationship has the potential to revolutionize commercial, security and space markets through an innovative edge. – Development of computing.

Renesas combines embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity expertise to provide complete semiconductor solutions. These winning combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT applications and enable billions of connected, intelligent devices that improve the way people work and live. . For more information, please visit renesas.com.

Through this partnership, Maris-Tech's AI and video analytics expertise will leverage Renesas' robust portfolio of microcontrollers to pioneer breakthrough edge computing solutions. These advances promise to bring improvements across specific markets.

This new relationship will leverage edge computing to deliver fast, reliable and intelligent solutions to improve system performance and pave the way for the development of safer, smarter and more sustainable technologies. It emphasizes a common vision. The partnership aims to combine Maris-Tech's innovative solutions with Renesas' extensive product portfolio to set a new industry standard of innovation and excellence.

Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech, said: “We are honored to be selected as Renesas' preferred partner and are a testament to Maristec's ambition to redefine the edge computing landscape.” “Our advanced AI and video processing capabilities combine with Renesas' cutting edge micro Our synergies with our controllers will enable us to deliver innovative solutions for commercial, security and space sectors.”

*Source: https://www.renesas.com/us/ja

About Maristech Co., Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of video streaming and AI technology, founded by Israeli technology veterans with extensive experience in electrical engineering and image processing. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, providing high-performance, compact, low-power, low-latency solutions for leading electro-optic payloads, RF data links, and unmanned platforms. We serve companies around the world, including manufacturers and defense companies. Homeland Security and Communications Companies. For more information, please visit https://www.maris-tech.com.

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to safe harbors created by the Company. is intended to be subject to. those sections. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations and generally indicate that it believes, expects, may, should or could. You can identify them by the use of forward-looking terminology such as are, seek, intend and plan. , target, estimate, forecast, or other equivalent term. For example, when discussing the impact of our partnership with Renesas and its acceptance into the Preferred Partner Program, we noted that this relationship has the potential to revolutionize the commercial, security, and space markets through innovative edge computing. Uses forward-looking statements. The partnership will deliver breakthrough edge computing solutions and significant improvements across selected markets, and the new relationship will deliver fast, reliable and intelligent solutions to improve system performance and improve performance. It paves the way for the development of safe, smart and sustainable systems, whose synergies can provide innovative solutions for the commercial, security and space sectors. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results of operations and financial condition may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results of operations and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others: our ability to successfully market our products and services, including in the United States; customer acceptance of our products and services; our ability to continue to pay our operating costs and meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and communications products and services; Impact of changes in cybersecurity and communications markets. our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success in establishing and maintaining collaborative and strategic partnership agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and as otherwise described in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. Risks and Uncertainties. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Information: Nir Bussy, CFOT Phone: [email protected]

