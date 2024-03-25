EU investigates Apple, Google and Meta over new antitrust violations





The European Union is investigating tech giants Alphabet (Google's parent company), Apple and Meta for failing to comply with new antitrust laws set out in the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). It started.

In a press release issued today, the European Commission announced that it has opened a non-compliance investigation against these three companies. Specifically, it investigated “Alphabet's rules for steering in Google Play and self-prioritization in Google Search, and Apple's rules for steering in the App Store and 'Payment or consent model' selection screen in Safari and Meta.” ing.

What's even more interesting is that regulators revealed they are taking “investigative action” to look into Apple's new pricing structure for alternative app stores and Amazon's “marketplace ranking practices.”

It's been 18 days since #DMA went into effect, and we've seen more changes from Big Tech than we've seen in the past decade.

But we want to make sure everything is done according to the book

Today, we are filing a lawsuit against:

AlphabetAppleMeta https://t.co/qJ1QJO0zwO pic.twitter.com/dEfnyACJ0V

Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) March 25, 2024

”[W]”We are not convinced that the solutions from Alphabet, Apple and Meta respect our obligations to a fairer and more open digital space for Europeans and businesses,” EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said in a statement. Ta. “If our investigation concludes that the DMA is not fully compliant, gatekeepers could face significant fines.”

If the investigation is completed and the EU determines that some or all of these companies are in violation, the EU will impose fines of up to 10% of the companies' gross revenues. The EU has made clear that fines for “repeat violations” could be up to 20%.

As a refresher, the DMA is a new regulation that came into effect late last year. Earlier this month, these companies faced a deadline to comply with new antitrust laws. The new regulations are part of the EU's efforts to curb perceived dominance and alleged anti-competitive behavior by big technology companies. The EU has designated more than 20 companies, including those listed above, as “gatekeepers” whose policies must be adjusted to comply with the EU.

Essentially, this law exists to make the digital sector fairer and more competitive. Clear examples of these new laws include Epic Games and Microsoft announcing plans to launch their own third-party app stores within the App Store and Google Play. Another example of DMA is changing default apps and giving customers the option to uninstall gatekeeper preinstalled apps, such as allowing owners of Windows computers to uninstall Microsoft Edge or Bing from their devices. is to provide.

The announcement itself follows further legal issues and criticism that Apple is currently facing. Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against the tech giant, alleging that the company violated multiple antitrust laws and that its tactics harmed developers and consumers.

Taylor is a reporter for IGN. You can follow her on Twitter @TayNixster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/eu-dma-investigation-apple-meta-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos