EU investigates Apple, Google, Meta for possible DMA violations





Apple, Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms will be investigated for possible breaches of the EU's new digital markets law, European antitrust regulators said today, potentially leading to hefty fines for the companies. announced.

A European Union law that comes into effect from March 7 aims to counter the power of big tech by making it easier for people to move between competing online services such as social media platforms, internet browsers and app stores. The purpose is This should give small and medium-sized enterprises more room to compete.

Violations could result in fines of up to 10% of a company's annual global turnover.

U.S. competition regulators are also challenging big tech companies for alleged anticompetitive practices in crackdowns that could lead to company breakups.

Tech companies are seeking to meet the Digital Markets Act's requirement that six “gatekeepers” who provide services such as search engines and chat apps used by other companies give users and rivals more choice. The company says it has 1,000 engineers.

However, the European Commission today confirmed the Reuters article by saying it suspected that the measures taken fell short of effective compliance under the DMA.

Asked whether the European Commission was rushing the process just two weeks after the law came into force, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said the investigation was not surprising.

“The law is the law. We can't just sit back and wait,” he said at a press conference.

At issue is the ability for users to easily uninstall software applications on the iOS operating system, change iOS default settings, and access the selection screen to switch to a rival browser or search engine on their iPhone. The question is whether Apple complies with its obligations to allow this.

Another concern for regulators is whether Apple will impose restrictions that would prevent app developers from notifying users about free offers outside the App Store.

Apple said it is confident that its plans are DMA-compliant, adding that it has been responsive to the commission and developers throughout the process and incorporated their feedback into the changes.

Regulators say the anti-steering problem also applies to Alphabet. The investigation looked into whether the company favors vertical search engines such as Google Shopping, Google Flights, and Google Hotels over its competitors, and whether it discriminates against third-party services in Google's search results. Ru.

The commission also named Apple and Alphabet's fee structures, saying they violate the DMA's “free” requirements. Both companies recently introduced new fees for some services.

Breton said Meta, which introduced an ad-free subscription service in Europe last November but drew criticism from rivals and users, should offer a free alternative option.

A Meta spokesperson said the company is committed to following the law's guidelines.

“Subscriptions as an alternative to advertising are an established business model in many industries, and we designed ad-free subscriptions to address several overlapping regulatory obligations, including the DMA,” a spokesperson said. said the person.

Google said it is making significant changes to its services and will defend its approach in the coming months.

The committee is also taking steps to investigate Apple's new pricing structure for alternative app stores and Amazon's ranking practices in the marketplace.

Amazon is another DMA “gatekeeper” along with Microsoft and TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “Amazon complies with the Digital Markets Act and has been working constructively with the European Commission regarding our plans since the designation of two of our services.”

“We continue to strive every day to meet the high standards of all our customers in Europe's changing regulatory environment,” the spokesperson added.

The EU executive, who aims to conclude the investigation within the one-year deadline set by the DMA, has ordered companies to preserve certain documents so that relevant information can be accessed during current and future investigations. Stated.

The EU investigation comes amid mounting criticism from app developers and business users about companies' poor compliance efforts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/business/2024/0325/1439819-digital-markets-act-probes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos