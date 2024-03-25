EU suspects Apple, Google, Meta of violating DMA compliance





Enlargement / Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, spoke to the media about the non-compliance investigations into Google, Apple and Meta under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Less than three weeks after the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) came into force, the European Commission (EC) on Monday accused three of the six gatekeepers – Apple, Google and Metafor – of violating the Act. It has been announced that an investigation is already underway.

Apple will need to prove that simply changing the app store and existing user options to replace default settings is sufficient to become DMA compliant.

Similarly, Google's app store rules and potentially suspicious practices that unfairly prioritize its own services, such as Google Shopping and Hotels, in search results will be investigated.

Finally, Meta's optional “ad-free subscription,” which allows Facebook and Instagram users to pay a monthly fee and opt out of personalized ad targeting, may not apply under the DMA. Even if Meta implements its recent proposal to reduce these fees by nearly 50 percent, its model could be deemed non-compliant.

Thierry Breton, the EC's commissioner for internal markets, said on Monday: “The DMA is very clear: gatekeepers must obtain user consent to use personal data in various services.” “And this consent must be free!”

The EC published a total of five studies. Two of these were against Apple, two against Google, and one against Meta.

Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she suspected that the solutions proposed by the three companies were not fully compliant with the DMA, adding that she suspected that the solutions proposed by the three companies were not fully compliant with the DMA, and that the The companies were ordered to “preserve the relevant documents.”

The EC's investigation is expected to be completed within a year. If technology companies are found to be in violation of the law, they risk fines of up to 10% of their total global revenue. For repeat violations, the fine can jump to 20%.

“Furthermore, in the case of systematic violations, the Commission may impose additional measures, such as requiring the gatekeeper to sell the business or parts of it or prohibiting the gatekeeper from acquiring additional services related to the systematic violation. Remedial measures may also be taken,” the EC said. said the announcer.

In addition to investigating Apple, Google, and Meta, the EC will scrutinize Apple's fee structure for app store alternatives and will issue a stay order to Amazon and Microsoft. This leaves ByteDance as the only gatekeeper so far to escape the “investigation stage” as the EU struggles to enforce the DMA's strict standards. (ByteDance continues to contest gatekeeper status.)

“These cases already have concrete evidence of potential violations,” Brereton said. “And this was achieved less than 20 days after the implementation of the DMA. But, of course, our monitoring and investigation work does not end here,” Brereton said. “We may have to file other non-compliance lawsuits in the near future.

Google and Apple both issued statements defending their current plans regarding DMA compliance.

Google's director of competition, Oliver Bethell, told Ars that “we have made significant changes to the way we operate our services in Europe to comply with digital market law,” adding, “We will continue to defend our approach in the coming months. ” he promised.

An Apple spokesperson told Ars: “We are confident that our plans are DMA compliant and will continue to engage constructively with the European Commission as it conducts its investigation.” “Teams across Apple have created a wide range of new developer features, capabilities, and tools to help you comply with the regulation. At the same time, we have created protections to help mitigate new risks to the privacy, quality, and security of the EU user experience. Throughout, we have shown flexibility and responsiveness to the European Commission and developers, listening and incorporating their feedback.”

A Meta spokesperson told Arsthat Meta, “We designed our ad-free subscription to address several overlapping regulatory obligations, including the DMA,” and while committed to being DMA-compliant, ” “Subscriptions as an alternative to advertising are an established business model in many industries.” . ”

The EC's announcement came after all designated gatekeepers were required to submit a DMA compliance report and a public workshop was scheduled to discuss DMA compliance. These workshops conclude tomorrow with Microsoft and appear to be partially driving the EC's decision to investigate Apple, Google and Meta.

“Stakeholders provided feedback on the compliance solutions provided,” Vestager said. “Their feedback shows us that certain compliance measures are not meeting their objectives and falling short of expectations.”

Apple and Google app stores will be investigated

Under the DMA, “gatekeepers will no longer be able to prevent business users from informing users within their apps of cheaper options outside of the gatekeeper's ecosystem,” Vestager said. “It's called anti-steering, and it's currently prohibited by law.”

Vestager said stakeholders told the EC that Apple and Google's pricing structures appear to be “contrary to” the DMA's free requirements, because the companies “still charge a variety of recurring fees and still operate.” This is because it restricts

This feedback led the EC to launch the first two investigations under the DMA against Apple and Google.

“We will examine the extent to which these fees and limitations defeat the purpose of anti-steering provisions and thereby limit consumer choice,” Vestager said.

These investigations aren't the end of Apple's potential app store problems in the EU either. Brereton said the EC had “many questions about Apple's new business model” regarding the app store. These include “questions regarding the process Apple used to grant and terminate membership” in the developer program following a scandal that saw Epic Games' account temporarily suspended.

“There are also questions about the pricing structure and some other aspects of the business model,” Brereton said, “to see if they are giving app developers a real opportunity in line with the letter and spirit of the DMA.” I swore.

