Google Pixel Fold hits new all-time low with $500 off, $1,299





Amazon currently has a new all-time low price for the Google Pixel Fold. Today's offer brings you $500 in savings when you reduce the shipped price of the unlocked 256GB foldable smartphone to $1,299. This was $100 below the previous mention and a new all-time low. Best Buy also has a match over offer today. Read more about this Google Pixel Fold sale below.

Google's first foldable, the new Pixel Fold, is powered by the new Tensor G2 chip and features a foldable 7.6-inch display on the inside. When closed, you can use the 5.8-inch screen on the outside, making this style of smartphone more compact. On the other side is a 48 MP camera sensor, completing the package that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

It has arrived as proof that foldable phone cases are indeed good, at least if our hands-on reviews are to be believed. These official Google Pixel Fold cases come as a must-have add-on to your new phone. These are currently on sale starting at $50 and are constructed in a non-slip two-piece form factor. The shock-absorbing case that covers both foldable halves is made of soft silicone and comes in hazel, baby blue, and porcelain white designs. So if you want to take advantage of Google's introductory discount on its first foray into the world of foldables, and the first-party protection that comes with it, it's finally possible to save some cash.

If you're looking for Google's latest product without a folding screen, we're also tracking price drops on the latest Pixel 8 smartphones. The smaller of the two will start at $499, while the larger Pixel 8 Pro will cost $749. Both of these hit new all-time highs, as did the Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Fold features:

Introducing Pixel Fold, Google's first foldable smartphone. All the power of the Google Tensor G2 chip in a low-profile, pocket-sized design. The outside is a Pixel smartphone. The interior features a large immersive display for entertainment and multitasking. So you can do more in different ways. Enjoy seamless multitasking with split screen. Drag two apps up from the taskbar to instantly open them side by side, or open two tabs in Chrome to shop and compare.

