Quebec invests approximately $42 million in new agricultural technology innovation center





The center will include laboratories, technical workshops and a greenhouse complex.

The Quebec government is investing about $42 million in AgTech incubator Zone AgTech to establish an innovation center in L'Assomption, a city about 50 kilometers northeast of Montral.

With this funding, Zone AgTech will establish a new innovation center and support Carrefour Industriel et Experimental de Lanaudire (CIEL), a research center specializing in the integrated management of horticultural crop pests in its operations. ) said that the transfer of activities from

Michelle Fafford, Chair of the CIEL Board of Directors, said the new facility will strengthen research capabilities and strengthen its commitment to the agricultural industry.

The new innovation center will include laboratories, technical workshops, conference rooms and training rooms for Quebec's innovative companies, Zone Agtech said in a statement. Specialized infrastructure and equipment for research and development will also be installed, including growth chambers, wet labs, and drones.

Quebec's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Andre Lamontagne, said in a statement that the center will help improve the agricultural sector, including the fight against harmful pests and the availability of cultivated plants essential to adapting to climate change. It said it aims to address key challenges. .

Zone AgTech says it has helped more than 150 Quebec companies develop their technology in the agricultural and plant bioproducts sectors. The incubator aims to improve the economic and environmental performance of agriculture, focusing on indoor production and field crop technologies such as vertical farming, aquaponics and autonomous robots.

Through LAssomption's incubator space, companies working on Zone AgTech will have access to greenhouses and plots, real-world demonstration zones, personalized consulting services and networking activities. Zone AgTech's partners include Qubec research centres, universities and accelerators, including the cleantech accelerator Cycle Momentum.

Zone AgTech said the new facility will be used to accelerate start-ups with specialized training and innovation programs, introduce new technologies to help transition solutions to farmers, and accommodate international buyers. It has said.

Feature image courtesy of Zone AgTech.

