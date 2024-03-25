



Um oh. Apple, Meta and Google could face uproar in Europe over their attempts to follow the spirit, if not the spirit, of the European Union's comprehensive new Digital Markets Act (DMA).

According to the European Commission, the European Union's enforcement arm, the core of the investigation is that Google's parent companies Alphabet and Apple “allowed app developers to direct consumers to offers outside gatekeeper app stores for free.” There are concerns that the government is not sufficiently permitted to do so. As it stands, new rules from these technology companies could “limit the ability of developers to freely communicate, promote their offers, and enter into direct contracts, including by imposing various fees.”

The European Commission also said it believes Alphabet's search may continue to prioritize Google-owned services such as Google Flights. Apple said it may not be giving users meaningful choices when choosing alternatives to default iOS services or the ability to uninstall preloaded apps. Meta is also under investigation in connection with a new EU system that allows users to opt out of advertising only by paying.

Prior to these investigations, the European Commission had hinted at possible investigations into Apple and Google. In January, Apple announced a number of changes to the App Store to make it DMA compliant. The DMA required (among other things) to enable alternative app marketplaces on iOS in the EU, allowing developers to direct users to third-party payment systems. Apple's update also requires developers to pay a new “Core Technology Fee” of 0.50 per user per year after the first 1 million installs of an app, even if users download the software from a third-party marketplace. It included things that should not happen. Google also charges developers in the EU for bypassing the Play Store.

Many of Apple's rivals criticized the App Store changes. Some in the U.S. also criticized the company's fees for payments to third parties.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the EU is closely monitoring how companies subject to the DMA rules are complying (or not) with the rules. “There are things we have a strong interest in, for example, whether Apple's new pricing structure effectively makes it any less attractive to take advantage of DMA,” Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said. told Reuters on March 19. “Those are things we will look into.”

Today's announcement suggests that a “new pricing structure” for Apple's alternative app store may be on the table for future intervention, adding to the apparent possibility of Amazon self-prioritizing its digital storefronts. Gender is also suggested.

In a statement to the press, Apple said it was “confident that our plans are DMA compliant,” while Alphabet said it “continues to defend our approach in the coming months.” A Meta spokesperson said the paid, ad-free option is “an established business model in many industries.”

News of the thorough investigation comes shortly after the U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple. The government and more than a dozen states have accused Apple of fostering a mobile app monopoly, arguing that the company makes it too difficult for rivals to compete with its products and services.

It may take some time before the results of the EU investigation are known. According to Bloomberg, EC investigators aim to make a final decision within a year of the formal investigation. If the authorities determine that these companies are not complying with his DMA, they will be subject to heavy fines.

Under the law, the EU can impose fines on companies of up to 10% of their annual gross revenue, and up to 20% for repeat violations. Such penalties could make the $2 billion the EU recently fined Apple for reining in iTunes and Apple Music's competitors, such as Spotify, look like pocket change.

