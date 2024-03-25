Kraft Heinz promotes Alan Kleinerman to vice president and global head of innovation





Alan Kleinerman.Headshot credit: Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is increasing its commitment to innovation across the company and promoting Alan Kleinerman to a new global role.

Mr. Kleinerman was named vice president, global head of innovation, after previously serving as the company's vice president of disruption and head of innovation and ventures in North America, where he is working on a broader approach to innovation. .

According to Kleinerman's LinkedIn post announcing the promotion, he will lead disruptive innovation globally and oversee innovation centers of excellence across the company.

Kleinerman said the challenge of leading the future of food as the world's most innovative food company is incredibly energizing. I'm extremely proud of the work my team and I were able to lead as part of Transformational Innovation in North America, and I can't wait to expand that mission globally.

He has been with the company for more than three years, starting as marketing director and head of U.S. disruptive innovation, before expanding his oversight to include the company's North American efforts.

Kleinerman has an extensive background in marketing and innovation, having previously served as senior director of global health and wellness innovation and portfolio strategy at Mars. Prior to that, Reckitt was an associate at US Enfamil Brands where he served as marketing director and was responsible for brand strategy and innovation pipeline execution.

Kraft Heinz Innovation

Last week, Kleinerman shared the news that the companies were ranked among the top 50 most innovative companies by Fast Company, which recognized Kraft Heinz's IoT-enabled digital sauce dispenser that it launched last May. shared. Kraft Heinz leverages the data from this initiative to build new product development and accelerate the process of bringing products to market within six months.

The No. 21 publicly traded consumer goods company is also working on technological innovations, including supporting behind-the-scenes processes with a generative AI Ask Me Anything app known as KraftGPT.

In addition, CEO Carlos Abrams Rivera says he has a systematic, organization-wide system to measure, monitor, and build the brand along its growth trajectory, called the Kraft Heinz Brand Growth System. Established methodology and discipline.

As part of this, the company invested in a specialized organization within Revenue Management and launched a proprietary deal management system that improves the accuracy of promotional impact measurement and provides recommendations through real-time data.

At Kraft Heinz, when we began our journey to transform innovation through our Agile@Scale approach, we set a goal to become the world's most innovative food company, Kleinerman said in a recent LinkedIn post. It's exciting to see this transformation in action, and even more exciting to know there's more to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://consumergoods.com/kraft-heinz-promotes-alan-kleinerman-vp-global-head-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos