Apple's first original content for Vision Pro is amazing (and terrifying)





I'm balancing on a tightrope 3,000 feet above a Nordic fjord. Peering into the abyss of water makes your stomach flutter. Then, with a few flicks of my index finger, I ditched Scandinavia and went to Pangea. There I frolic with velociraptors who come within centimeters of my face to sniff and size me. Next, I found myself in a modern-day sanctuary for dehorned rhinos. So close that you can count the number of eyelashes on the majestic creature (do rhinos have eyelashes too?).

I didn't fly around the world with a passport and a DeLorean. I'm hanging out in Culver City, California, using Apple's Vision Pro headset for transportation. Earlier this month, Technology Monolith invited me to the first screening of original studio content made for this device. While my experience was eye-opening and emotional, it immediately left me with great anxiety about the impact this device would have on filmed entertainment and larger social and cultural norms. .

On a sleepy weekday after the Oscars, I was taken to meet a gentleman named Dominic. He came straight out of central casting in the role of an Apple executive. He was a clean-cut guy in a half-zip sweater with a pleasant Swiss-German accent, and his office was a cathedral of muted beige fabrics. He attached the device to me in the manner of a bedside concierge doctor, locking the headset in place with both the single-loop and dual-loop bands. I was advised that the Vision Pro's weight should be evenly distributed between my forehead and neck (ironically, after years spent staring at an iPhone, that's not possible).

After a full face scan and a brief explanation, I quickly got into the rhythm of the mixed reality machine. A perfect replica of my vision appeared on the headset along with the app's menu. Everything seen directly is now selectable. The index finger and thumb served as the metal fittings.

It was explained to me that my eyes are the cursor arrows and my fingers are the mouse. VisionPro has been popularized by tech bloggers and is currently on display in dazzling displays at his Apple stores around the world, but this was the first time the company screened original content for the press. It includes immersive short videos shot with a proprietary camera, delivering dizzying panoramic views delivered with depth and clarity that will make your palms sweat.

Apple Immersive original “Pterosaur Beach”.

The first piece of content that played for me was “Avatar: The Way of Water'' directed by James Cameron. I was guided through the steps to watch a movie in theater mode. This recreated the theater experience with amazing accuracy (I even chose a “seat” that was right in the middle of the virtual movie theater's walk home, just like the actual AMC location). I'll spare you the superlatives, but I felt giddy watching Cameron's Na'vi fly by my face on a whale. It brought back my first memories of going to the movies and brought a new kind of awe. As a reporter specifically covering the film industry, I have been warned endlessly that virtual reality will change the paradigm. And we've seen every threat disappear because the technology simply didn't exist. With Vision Pro, that moment feels closer than ever. People say this technology has existed in other or better forms, especially with competitor Mark Zuckerberg's dubious reviews of his Apple devices, but as a layman, what do you think? ? No, it's not.

Next, I watched Alicia Keys' studio sessions. She mashed up her own song “No One” with Dawn Penn's iconic reggae track “No No No.” I gasped a little when I approached Keys (she has great skin, by the way), so I quickly realized that the talent would have to get very used to being seen in this ultra-high-definition media. (That's what I thought. It gives people moisture!) Lost in the music, I remembered sitting in a quiet room between Dominique and her Apple spokesperson, who was swaying and humming. Only I could hear the audio. It made me feel self-conscious, but it wasn't something that I or other consumers couldn't eventually overcome. I also thought that industries like air travel might one day be transformed by this kind of technology. On a silent plane, a line of people try to escape the hell of modern flying by donning headsets, dancing, playing games and watching mixed martial arts as flight attendants look on. When I shared this scenario with his production company's CEO this week, he had a candid response. “We're one step closer to being the fat blobs from Wall-E who sit in recliners and watch TV for the rest of their lives.” However, this isn't going to happen tomorrow. The main reason is that to purchase the device he would have to pump nearly $4,000. It's much cheaper to look at the screen on the seat back.

After spending time with Nordic Highliners, frolicking dinosaurs, and fascinating rhinos, I screened the first sports film shot with Apple's immersive camera. After the Major League Soccer Cup, the film was shot in his 8K 3D, offering a 180-degree view and accompanied by spatial audio. A fixed camera placed above the soccer goal was watching the entire field of players actively fighting for glory when I heard the sound of a cash register ringing. Vision Pro can and should be immediately promoted as an unprecedented viewing experience for professional sports. At the end of the movie, the winning soccer team popped some bottles of champagne. The cork flew directly into the camera, and I instinctively raised my hand to protect myself.

I watched a total of 30 minutes of footage. Along the way, I felt a lot of heat, especially around my forehead. I hardly noticed it, but it will probably become a problem over time. It quickly became clear that filmmakers would have the opportunity to create engaging content for these sensory devices. And perhaps how many people would decry this as the latest downfall of cinema as we know it. He thought of the quiet woods he “walked through” while zooming in on raindrops hitting the leaves during the demo, and how transformative Vision Pro content could be for people living with conditions like PTSD. I did. Is it possible that exposure therapy will eventually cure my fear of heights?

The most disturbing thing was the thought that still lingers to this day. After removing the device and returning to my normal life, the real world seemed like a huge disappointment for a while. Unenhanced, unsophisticated, and with less potential. While this is great news for Apple, it's not so great news for humans strapped to headsets.

