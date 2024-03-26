GSA announces new Presidential Innovation Fellows focused on broad technology; second AI cohort expected to arrive in late 2024





The General Services Administration announced Monday that for the first time, the Presidential Innovation Fellows Program will have two executives in 2024, one of whom will become an AI-focused executive later this year.

PIF's first group of 21 fellows, introduced on Monday, will work on a “broader technology focus” under their respective mandates at 14 institutions with “high-impact priorities.” Become. Meanwhile, the second group of fellows to be announced this summer will focus solely on artificial intelligence, according to GSA, which hosts the program under its Technology Transformation Services division.

“Now more than ever, federal agencies are looking for talented people who can improve their customers' digital experiences, make better use of their data, and strengthen cybersecurity,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said in the release. said. “We look forward to seeing how these innovators can apply their skills to the public good and collaborate with government agency leaders to better serve Americans in their time of need. looking forward to it.”

The agency announced in a release that the first group will work with “partners to create innovative solutions that advance national priorities.” The AI-focused PIF, which will be established in late 2024, aims to implement President Joe Biden's AI Executive Order last year, which calls for existing AI talent to be brought into government. The PIF program is listed as one of the federal technology pipelines.

To date, PIF has worked on a variety of initiatives, including projects to improve data sharing across the Department of Veterans Affairs and ensure data-driven decision-making through modernization within the Department of Justice. The PIF program was initiated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy in 2012 and was transferred to GSA in 2013. During that time, the program has hosted more than 250 of his fellows who have worked at more than 50 of his institutions. Many of these fellows go on to other innovative, often technology-focused roles within government.

So far, building on the October AI Executive Order, the Biden administration continues to work to recruit and retain AI talent to meet the competition and challenges posed by AI technology.

Recently, the government established a fund for the recruitment of technology research and development talent, alongside other AI talent shortages within the federal government.

By Caroline Nihil Caroline Nihil is an editor at Scoop News Group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fedscoop.com/gsa-announces-pif-tech-ai-cohort-2024/

