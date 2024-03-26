A glance at last week's biggest retail technology roles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Kingfisher

Kingfisher has announced the launch of its home improvement e-commerce marketplace at Castorama France.

The launch follows B&Q in the UK, Brico Dpt in Spain and Portugal, and the Kota joint venture marketplace in Turkey.

Castorama France introduces over 500,000 new products from verified third-party sellers to its e-commerce channel. This means the selection of products available to Banner's customers has increased sevenfold, complementing the approximately 70,000 products available directly from Castorama.

Merchants can benefit from a presence on the company's website, which attracts 10 million to 15 million visitors each month. You will also have access to retail media solutions provided by Kingfisher.

The marketplace is powered by the scalable Kingfisher technology platform built in collaboration with Mirakl partners. Kingfisher is preparing to launch further marketplaces powered by this technology under the Castorama Poland banner later this year.

Leroy Merlin

Zitcha is partnering with the world's third largest home improvement and gardening retailer to launch a digital retail media network across South Africa.

Leroy Merlin, a DIY chain headquartered in France with stores in Europe, Asia and South America, selected Zitcha after a competitive review.

Founded in Australia, Zitcha uses an automated platform to drive new revenue for brand advertisers and improve the customer experience through personalization, including digital, on-site, off-site and in-store media. He has worked in managing the retail media ecosystem.

The move marks Zitchas' entry into the South African retail media market.

stonegate group

Stonegate Group, a British pub company with a portfolio of over 4,500 managed, let and tenant sites including Yates, Slug and Lettuce and Walkabout, has joined Parcel Pending by Quadient Open Locker Network as a host partner.

Quadient has begun rolling out its carrier-agnostic delivery lockers, with an initial goal of installing 400 units across Stonegates' 1,200 managed facilities.

Claire Last, senior buying manager at Stonegate Group, said she believes pubs are at the heart of British culture and supports any move that can make pubs an even greater asset to local communities.

Quadient's Parcel Pending smart lockers enable people living near pubs to easily and securely pick up and return online deliveries from a convenient and reliable location. From Plymouth to Glasgow, the introduction of parcel lockers at our locations is already benefiting our customers and local communities.

wren kitchen

Kitchen retailer Wren Kitchens uses reservation scheduling, route planning and optimization solutions from Descartes Systems Group to increase surveyor productivity, complete 56% more customer reservations and reduce total cost per reservation. , saving the company $2 million annually.

The company says the solution has dramatically increased the productivity of its Wren inspectors, who typically visit customers' homes to provide estimates for kitchen and bedroom renovation projects.

coffee shop

Tea Shop, which claims to be Spain's first chain selling fresh tea in bulk, has rolled out its nsign.tvs digital signage platform across nearly 100 stores in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Brazil and Argentina.

Founded in 1990 and offering over 140 types of tea in its stores, the company aimed to improve the customer experience and adapt to emerging technology trends in the retail sector.

Ana Mara Aviles Pinto, Marketing & Communications Manager at Tea Shop, said: “Our need is to optimize interactions with our consumers and provide them with detailed information about our products in a dynamic and efficient way. “We were focused on highlighting promotions and special events in a more effective way.” .

Additionally, they were looking for a solution that would allow them to centrally manage content across all their stores with greater agility.

pink friday nails

Rapper and singer Nicki Minaj has launched a press-on nail brand “Pink Friday Nails'' using Shopify as an online service.

“Since becoming a mother, I can't spend as much time on my nails as I used to when I only had to worry about myself, so having high-quality push-on nails has become essential,” says Minaj. says.

“When I started Pink Friday Nails, I told my team that if I didn't want them, I wouldn't sell them, because customers aren't stupid. Pink Friday Nails are the nails that I actually wear. Designed by my actual nail technician.

And since my nail beds are very small, press-ons are usually too big to hit the same way. Our nails come in all shapes, sizes, and polishes, from the shortest to the longest I wear. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2024/3/25/ncluding-bestseller-leroy-merlin-and-kingfisher-last-weeks-biggest-retail-technology-plays-at-a-glance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

