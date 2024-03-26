Bossier Parish Community College, Cyber ​​Innovation Center and Louisiana Tech University develop digital training for Air Force and Department of Defense





BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three local organizations are teaming up to support Airmen coming to Barksdale Air Force Base and strengthen our national defense with a new digital training program.

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC), the Cyber ​​Innovation Center, and Louisiana Tech University are developing a curriculum to teach Airmen digital skills that will serve as a model across the Department of Defense.

Louisiana Tech University Research Institute (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The Digital Education and Training for Enhanced Readiness (DETER) program helps Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen improve their skills in using technology to perform their jobs.

Louisiana Tech President Jim Henderson explained that DETER is intended to shorten the learning curve for Airmen entering Barksdale's World Strike Command.

“Digital fluency is an essential skill for anyone living and working today, especially in the military,” said Henderson.

Action officers responsible for leading and organizing projects and activities can take the 4-day course directly with a BPCC instructor. Students will learn the skills needed to perform tasks from basic digital fluency to data analysis.

Pictured (left to right) are Louisiana Tech University President Dr. Jim Henderson. Dr. Rick Bateman Jr., BPCC Chancellor; and Cyber ​​Innovation Center Director Kevin Nolten (Source: Bossier Parish Community College)

Higher-level courses include how to use the advanced features of Power BI, Microsoft's cloud services and business intelligence software designed for federal, state, and local governments.

CIC President Kevin Nolten said the organizations are committed to serving our nation's military and Airmen at Barksdale Air Force Base. BPCC Chairman Dr. Rick Bateman hopes this program will enable Department of Defense personnel to succeed in an increasingly complex digital environment.

The program is expected to launch later this year with the goal of expanding across Department of Defense commands.

