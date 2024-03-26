China and the United States are quietly but fiercely competing on another technological front: patent applications.





For the second year in a row, Chinese inventors topped the number of international patent applications, with some 14,000 more than the second-place United States, according to UN data for 2023, as the two world powers compete for technology, innovation and world-class rights. increasingly conflicting. And earlier this month, Premier Li Qiang announced a 10% increase in government science and technology research, despite partisan squabbles in the US Congress over all funding lines.

Paul Lewis, founder and CEO of data protection company Calamu;Photo: Handout

China, which has long been criticized for emphasizing the quantity of patents over the quality and providing large subsidies to patent applicants, is changing its stance by eliminating plagiarized research papers and reducing the number of applications that do not meet standards. is strengthening.

There is no doubt that China's patent applications reflect its fundamental technological capabilities. You'd be a fool or an ostrich to deny that, says Robert Atkinson, president of the Information Technology Innovation Foundation (ITIF). He served on the government's economic committee in President Joe Biden's administration and the past four administrations.

There's still some time, he added. But by the end of the decade, if we haven't responded in a very comprehensive and serious way, it will be too late.

But some analysts counter that China's slowing economy and rapidly aging population could slow the trajectory of innovation and shift the momentum back to the United States.

A bill that would put U.S.-China science agreements under new oversight passes a House committee.

According to figures released this month by the World International Patent Organization (Wipo), China will file 69,610 applications under the United Nations Patent Cooperation Treaty in 2023, compared to 55,678 in the United States (5.3% decrease). decreased slightly. The 1970 Convention allows inventors to apply for a single international patent in multiple countries simultaneously, avoiding the costs of filing in multiple jurisdictions.

One problem as these two superpowers compete to benchmark their respective advances in an increasingly fierce battle for technological supremacy is the wide disparity in rankings, the gap between patent applications and new products. This means that it is difficult to accurately identify innovation, including its relationship to industry and economic activity.

We must be humble, said Kirsten Fink, chief economist at Wipos, which oversees the UN agency's Global Innovation Index. I don't think we have the last word when it comes to measuring innovation, which is always more of an art than a science.

The Wipos 2023 index, which compiles 80 factors, ranks Switzerland as the most innovative country in the world, followed by Sweden and the United States. China ranks 12th out of 132 countries surveyed, but first among upper middle-income countries, followed by Malaysia and Bulgaria.

Qualcomm became the United States' leading international patent applicant last year. Photo: Reuters Other gauges are different. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Intellectual Property Index ranks the United States No. 1 and China No. 24 out of 55 economies, using 50 metrics such as patents, commercialization, and efficiency. The Bloomberg Innovation Index ranks the United States 6th out of 50 countries and China 22nd, based on six indicators including spending on research and development, manufacturing, research and patents. Additionally, the ITIF Hamilton Index shows that China leads in seven out of ten strategically important industries, including computers. , electronics, and chemistry, but the United States leads in three areas: information technology, pharmaceuticals, and transportation.

ITIF said there is not much time to turn around the fortunes of America's advanced industries. The competition for global dominance in these industries is a zero-sum competition.

In 2023, Qualcomm and Microsoft will be the top US patent filers for international patent applications, while Huawei Technologies and battery maker CATL will be the top Chinese companies.

Experts say patents have pros and cons, but it's also unclear how effective U.S. efforts to slow China's semiconductor progress by restricting exports will be. Patents foster innovation by protecting inventors from theft of their intellectual property, but they can also be used as weapons, preventing collaborators from exploiting existing technology. Most attempts to quantify innovation also struggle to capture relative intangibles such as government regulations, business models, data quality and quantity, and trade secrets.

Self-harm is common.You Can't Blame Everything on China Mark Cohen, University of California, Berkeley

While every country promotes patent filing, analysts say China is taking it to another level. In a head-on quest for innovation, global rankings and benchmarking under the Made in China 2025 roadmap, Chinese applicants could obtain subsidies that exceed the filing fee, and critics say It is said that this is an incentive for people to file multiple patent applications for their patents. Glory and academic promotion.

Mark Cohen, director of the Asia Intellectual Property Project at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, said patent applicants also receive benefits such as jail release, coveted residency permits and reduced income taxes. It is said that there is.

He added that in many cases, high subsidies lead to a decline in the quality of patents. Data is improving for China, but China also has regulations on data. We want to generate those numbers.

Experts say Western patent systems are generally focused on demonstrating that an invention is globally original, compared to China's domestic focus and easier standards. One reason for this, they added, is to defend against lawsuits by foreign patent holders over intellectual property theft.

Huawei became the top Chinese company to apply for international patents in 2023.Photo: Reuters

That doesn't mean strategic patents don't exist. [US] says Atkinson. One company at a time in China is engaging in more strategic patenting efforts to gain the right bargaining position vis-à-vis Western companies. That's where the entire ecosystem, the entire state, moves forward.

But the Chinese government is also working to stop overreach, cracking down on plagiarism in academic papers and significantly reducing two types of under-scrutinized patents in 2023, while increasing the proportion of patents that have been rigorously examined. The State Council reported in January that the

Experts say the trend is clear even if the Chinese government's numbers are inflated by 10 to 20 percent. Since the first patent was filed in 1985, China has shown a lack of creativity, not publishing enough scientific papers, which are not widely cited, and which are cited but are not in the top 1 percent. It has often been underestimated overseas. Upward surprise. This shows they are creeping up the value chain, Cohen said.

While China has momentum, American innovation was undermined, especially before the 1980s, in the face of a rising Japan, only to rebound with the explosive growth of Silicon Valley. China also faces new headwinds.

Chinese President Xi wants market-oriented scientific research, names two ministries

In 1960, US R&D spending accounted for 69 percent of global R&D, but in 2020 it accounted for 30 percent, despite a declining trend. The United States remains the largest total spender at US$806 billion annually, according to the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation. For China, it amounts to US$668 billion.

It was also widely expected that China would surpass the United States in overall R&D spending, but this has so far failed amid major demographic challenges, a real estate crisis, rising local debt, and slowing economic growth. I haven't.

Meanwhile, the US economy has been surprisingly resilient, with low unemployment and about US$200 billion of new investment in research and development through the Chips and Science Act of 2022.

“We've all been waiting to see when these two curves would intersect, and they haven't yet,” said Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, citing the rapid increase in research and development by U.S. companies. No,” he said.

U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Chips and Science Act on the South Lawn of the White House on August 9, 2022 in Washington. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS

However, some predict that the US economy will continue to decline. Deep political divisions and budget disputes in Washington are hurting government research and development that fosters private sector innovation, including an 8.3% hit to this year's National Science Foundation budget.

They point out that China's governance system makes it easier to set up and quickly execute national campaigns. They added that while the United States has lost a sense of national mission since the end of the Cold War, many of its top leaders are trained as engineers.

There's a lot of self-harm, Cohen said. You can't blame everything on China.

James Pooley, a partner at Morrison & Foerster and previously at Wipo, said Washington's garden is small, high-wall strategies for decoupling, high-tech exports and Chinese students in the U.S. He also talked about restrictions on the United States and the expansion of restrictions in the United States. Bilateral investment is short-sighted.

Pooley said that while intellectual property theft by China is a serious problem, it must be balanced against the benefits of cross-border cooperation.

He said the company should work on finding and solving ways to manage risk, as opposed to performative things like forcing TikTok to sell. Most people in Congress don't understand intellectual property, and they don't understand innovation, which is becoming pretty parochial in its narrow yard.

Patent on update: China revises rules to bridge lab-to-market gap in high-tech push

An intellectual property lawyer, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of U.S.-China relations, said China's growing patent capabilities have failed to wake up the U.S. technology community because of its inherent divisions. He said it was the cause.

Patents are important to large hardware companies, helping to prevent reverse engineering of their specific designs, but less important to startups struggling to survive. And software companies often view them as a necessary evil, the lawyer said, and they do little to protect their business models, data quantity and quality, trade secrets and other secrets.

This is why, for example, even though China filed 2.5 times as many patents on AI technology as the US by 2018, this does not necessarily mean the US is behind in AI innovation, the lawyer added. .

Experts say China's focus on innovation is not without its drawbacks, including the government's distorted subsidies, market micromanagement, and excessive focus on security. It is said to be included.

Caroline Wagner, an associate professor at Ohio State University, said the close relationship between civilians and the military is a mistake.it scares a lot of people [international] Collaborators.

AI systems cannot be named as patent inventors, UK Supreme Court rules

Callum Lewis, named after his golden retriever, filed his first patent at the age of 17. Although most startups in his field avoid patents, he finds them beneficial. This is because patents allow him to hone his strategy, evaluate his competitors, and serve as a marketing advantage. He is apart from his rivals. He added that the U.S. patent application process seems unnecessarily long.

He said he doesn't understand why it would take a year and a half or two years to have a patent with a limited number of pages and do all the searches electronically.

Mr. Lewis is wary of his intellectual property being stolen and has avoided the Chinese market, doubting whether Chinese courts will side with him against local rivals, regardless of merits. He added that there is.

His patent attorney, David Postolski, has other clients struggling with China, including one who has chosen to file for Chinese patents amid the growing number of Chinese government applications. . According to him, the idea was that if he couldn't beat them, he would join them.

Postolsky added that almost every country except the United States has a national science ministry. where are ours? he asked. We really need to get back to innovation.

