Pricing, availability and where to buy online

Even though we're only a few months into this year, TV manufacturers are already rolling out their latest and greatest models for 2024. Case in point: Samsung he has five new flagship models, scheduled to be launched in April.

If you want to get started with Samsung's new 4K TV right away, the South Korea-based electronics company is inviting you to pre-order its latest flagship TV with a buy-one-get-one-free promotion on Amazon. I would like to guide you. Samsung.com and Walmart until April 11th. The deal applies to Samsung's 2024 Neo QLED 4K, The Frame, Neo QLED 8K and OLED models, and you'll get a free Samsung 65-inch Class Crystal Ultra HD 4K TU690T smart TV. That's a savings of at least $448.

This means you can install a TV in your living room, a free TV in your bedroom, or use your free screen as a large external monitor in your office.

Meanwhile, all TVs run Samsung Tizen OS and access your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Spotify, Paramount+, Peacock, and Disney+.

Also, if you are an Amazon Prime member, you can purchase with free shipping. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial and get all the services Amazon Prime has to offer, including access to Prime Video and Prime Gaming. Fast and free shipping within 2 days. In-store discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to exclusive shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday, and more.

Buy BOGO deals online at Walmart and get free shipping if you're a Walmart+ member. If you're not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Walmart's loyalty program also includes exclusive benefits like free shipping with no minimum order, access to Paramount+ to watch hit originals, fuel savings, and access to early sales.

Scroll through to shop Samsung's early TV deals below at Amazon, Samsung.com, and Walmart.

Looking for more deals? You can still save big on last year's Samsung Frame TV models. There are also some remaining active sales from the tech company's Discover Spring sales event.

samsung

Editor's Choice

Samsung QLED 4K QN90D Series Smart TV

$1,498 or more $1,946 or more 23% off

Samsung QLED 4K QN90D Series Smart TVs start at $1,498 and come in sizes from 43 inches to a whopping 98 inches. Its display is equipped with his QLED Quantum Matrix with Samsung's Mini LED technology, which instantly changes from bright to dark. And the company's Neo Quantum HDR+ 4K Ultra HD quality improves colors and black levels in everything you watch. Learn more about Samsung QLED 4K QN90D Series Smart TV here.

samsung

Best choice according to your budget

Samsung QLED 4K QN85D Smart TV

Over $1,898 $2,345.98 19% off

The Samsung QLED 4K QN85D Smart TV is wallet-friendly, starting at $1,398 for the 55-inch model, and has much of the same features, picture and audio quality as the models above, but with a slightly slower refresh rate. I am. It goes down to 120Hz instead of 144Hz. However, motion during live sports and action movies will experience little to no motion blur or lag. Sizes range from 55 inches to 85 inches, but reservations by April 11 will include a free 65-inch 4K TV. Learn more about Samsung QLED 4K QN85D Smart TV here.

samsung

perfect for style

Samsung QLED 4K LS03D “The Frame” Smart TV

$1,998 or more $2,446 or more 18% off

The latest Samsung Frame TV is now available. The Samsung QLED 4K LS03D The Frame Smart TV measures 43 inches and starts at $998, with a sleek and stylish design made to easily blend into your home décor. In fact, it's designed to look more like a framed piece of art than a flat black board hung on the wall. There's also an “art mode” that displays works of art such as the Mona Lisa, Girl with a Pearl Earring, and Iris when not in use. Learn more about Samsung QLED 4K LS03D The Frame Smart TV here.

samsung

Best next generation model

Samsung QLED 8K QN800D Smart TV

$3,498 or more $3,946 or more 11% off

Starting at $3,498 for the 65-inch model, the Samsung QLED 8K QN800D Smart TV is the next generation of home picture quality with stunning 8K image resolution that's four times more vivid than 4K. Although 8K movies and TV shows aren't as plentiful as 4K, this Samsung TV uses AI to upscale shows to 8K, so you can feel the clarity and detail of the picture quality. Learn more about Samsung QLED 8K QN800D Smart TV here.

samsung

best image quality

Samsung OLED 4K S90D Smart TV

$2,698 or more $3,146 or more 14% off

Starting at $1,998, the Samsung OLED 4K S90D smart TV features rich, textured picture quality. It's all thanks to the large OLED screen, which displays deeper, darker black levels and brighter, silkier white levels compared to QLED. Picture quality is high contrast, with crisp, accurate colors for your favorite movies and TV, and a high refresh rate of 144Hz for live sports. However, there are three model sizes: 55 inches, 65 inches, and 77 inches. Learn more about Samsung OLED 4K S90D Smart TV here.

