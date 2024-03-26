Confidential Technology, LongShot Drone Lead R&E Unfunded List





WASHINGTON – The Pentagon's Research and Technology Directorate is seeking an additional $81 million in funding on top of its fiscal year 2025 request, according to a copy of its unfunded priorities list submitted to Congress and obtained by Breaking Defense.

Agencies and agencies within the Department of Defense are required to send a list of unfunded priorities to the Hill to show members how the additional funding would be spent if Congress allows it. Unofficially, the Pentagon often fills these lists with items that were cut in internal budget negotiations but that the agencies involved never wanted excluded from the overall FY25 budget request.

R&E requests are divided into three programs.

DE Testing and Experimentation: The largest portion of the request is $65 million for DE testing and experimentation, but the line “clarification withheld” is included everywhere there might be details. I am. Confidential Topic. Materials available at higher levels. The term DE probably refers to directed energy, which is the official name for laser weapons and is a major, if ongoing, area of ​​research for the Department of Defense.

LongShot Unmanned System: The listing also calls for $10 million to develop a mission system architecture for the DARPA LongShot system, specifically aimed at integrating the AIM-120 missile into potential future unmanned vehicles.

Last June, contractor General Atomics won a contract from DARPA for Phase 3 of the Longshot project worth up to $94 million. DARPA sees Longshot as a Turducken-type unmanned aircraft system that can be dropped from bombers or fighters and fire its own missiles, potentially useful to both the Air Force and Navy.

According to UPL, LongShot will “integrate a mission system that utilizes existing sensor and weapons architectures to pass tracking data to AIM-120, allowing it to target red platforms from a wide range.”

The mission system architecture allows LongShot to communicate with line-of-sight systems that can detect threats, such as multi-role combat aircraft and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms, as well as non-line-of-sight systems that provide targeting. Information for engaging enemy air assets. As a result, the existing inventory of his AIM-120 on the 4th generation platform will be effective even at long ranges. A mission system architecture is essential to closing the kill chain of a LongShot/AIM-120 engagement.

According to documents, construction is scheduled to begin in fiscal 2025 and be completed in fiscal 2026.

MUSIC System: The smallest pot of money requested is $6.49 million for a rapid prototype known as Multi-Domain Unmanned Secure Integrated Communications (MUSIC).

According to the unfunded request, the program is designed to enable seamless communication between various unmanned systems, with a focus on the Navy, Marine Corps, and Army, allowing the services to fight jointly with autonomous systems. A state-of-the-art network architecture designed to

Music is an essential feature of modern military operations. According to the R&E Office, this will enable uninterrupted communications and data exchange across diverse domains including land, sea, air, space and cyberspace. The MUSIC system is compatible with existing communications networks and platforms, ensures robust security, is interruption tolerant, and seamlessly scalable.

Noting the off-the-shelf nature of MUSIC, the R&E Office broke down the costs for this request to include tactical radios ($631,323), secure 5G NTN IoT radios ($1,794,000), and NetAgility Trusted Cyber ​​and Alchemy services ($1,502,800). $), MUSIC Software Development ($2,300,000) and Computer Servers and Accessories ($261,877).

The list states that without funding in FY25, this capability will not be available in time to conflict for the Joint Warfare Initiative and Defense Planning Scenario in Indiapacom.

