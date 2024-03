TMC Names Newest Group of Health Tech Innovators for 2024 Program

Texas Medical Center Innovation has announced the names of a new group of health tech companies it is currently promoting.

The first companies of 2024 were selected from last fall's TMC Bootcamp. 8 out of 10 bootcamp startups have moved to the Accelerator for HealthTech.

“From the tech corridors of Texas and California to Ireland and Australia, these companies from different parts of the world are coming together with a common mission to advance healthcare,” said Health Tech Accelerator. Director Devin Dunn said in a TMC blog post. “Through personalized mentorship and guidance, these eight companies will address complex challenges and refine their strategies, while leveraging the expertise of the Texas Medical Center ecosystem to validate their innovations and bring them to the real world.” can drive impact.”

The selected companies are:

Stockholm, Sweden-based AcorAI develops first-of-its-kind, handheld, scalable medical device for non-invasive intracardiac pressure monitoring to improve heart failure management for more than 64 million patients worldwide doing. St. Louis, Missouri, has developed a new serum-based biomarker technology, circulating fatty acid synthase (cFAS), that can diagnose cardiovascular disease and peripheral artery disease with high accuracy in both women and men. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Foxo is an interoperable tool designed to enhance clinical collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem. Enable secure two-way communication with features such as video, audio, screen sharing, file sharing, and real-time messaging. Knowtex, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence-powered software, creates medical documentation and assigns the correct code to patients. NeuroBell, located in Cork, Ireland, is working on a new medical device that provides portable brainwave monitoring with real-time automated neonatal seizure alerts at the bedside. Based in Perth, Australia, OncoRes Medical provides surgeons with real-time assessment of tissue microstructure. Right here in Houston, Stelladian Technologies has developed RUMI, the first non-invasive and fully portable infectious disease diagnostic for the price of a latte. It uses new photon-based detection to collect and diagnose infections in exhaled breath within 30 seconds. TYBR, also based in Houston, has created a flowable extracellular matrix hydrogel designed to protect healing tendons and ligaments from scarring and adhesions. The company stems from his TMCis Biodesign Fellowship and is currently participating in the Accelerator for HealthTech to strengthen its regulatory strategy, especially with an eye on discussions with the FDA.

Applications for the next Accelerator for HealthTech will open in May of this year.

