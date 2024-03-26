Last chance: Great deals on Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers in Amazon's Big Spring Sale





There are lots of great Amazon Big Spring Sale deals today, the last day of the sale. Whether you're shopping for a new TV, upgraded home gym equipment or a massage gun, you can save hundreds of dollars with Amazon's deals. This includes great savings on Garmin fitness trackers and smartwatches.

These premium smartwatches for fitness enthusiasts typically command a commensurate premium price, but now you can get the most cutting-edge Garmin watch at an unprecedented price. Keep reading for our favorite Garmin deals from his, or tap the button below to start shopping all the Amazon Big Spring Sale deals. But don't delay. Big Spring Sale ends today.

Shop Garmin Deals at Amazon Big Spring Sale Best Garmin Deals at Amazon Big Spring Sale

If you're looking for cutting-edge activity tracking, health metrics, and other high-end features, you can't go wrong with a Garmin smartwatch. Luckily, you have the chance to save big on these premium Garmin smartwatches when you shop these Garmin deals on Amazon today.

Garmin Forerunner 255 $100 off on Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 255 is a lightweight smartwatch for runners that tracks all important information such as heart rate, breathing rate, blood oxygen, and body temperature. It also offers more advanced features such as automatic rep counting and training loads. This is a metric that helps you decide how intense (or easy) your daily workouts should be.

During the sale, you can get the insight-packed Garmin fitness tracker for just $300 (down from $400).

$300 Garmin Venu 2 at Amazon (Save $72) Amazon

Garmin Venu 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that can track heart rate, breathing, blood oxygen levels, and more. But what really sets it apart is that you can customize the display to show the metrics you care about during your workout.

Speaking of its workouts, the watch comes preloaded with routines that target different muscle groups and performance goals. Once you select one and tap Start, the watch not only starts the timer, but also animates how to perform the exercise you're doing during each interval.

The premium fitness tracking smartwatch is on sale for $328 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale (down from $400).

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Everyday Smartwatch $328 at Amazon (20% off) Amazon

We don't like to be influenced by price when choosing a smartwatch, but it's hard to deny the quality of Amazon's discount on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS smartwatch. Track everything from energy levels to stress levels to sleep.

20 preloaded indoor sports and GPS apps keep track of your every move all day, perfect for yoga, running, and swimming. Smart Notifications keep you in touch with text messages and calendar reminders when paired with your mobile device. It is available in two sizes: the 40mm size featured here and the larger 45mm size.

Normally $330, the 40mm size is currently on sale on Amazon for $260.

$260 Best Selling Outdoor Garmin Instinct (33% Off) Amazon

Garmin Instinct is built to withstand life's adventures, and is shock and water resistant (up to 100 meters). Multiple navigation systems enable accurate tracking even in harsh environments and prove more accurate than GPS alone.

Hikers, climbers, runners, and adventurers love the trackback feature that helps them get back to their starting point. Battery life is also excellent, with 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 16 hours in GPS mode.

Train with preloaded activity profiles and monitor heart rate, activity, and stress, making it one of the most efficient smartwatches, especially for the price. Available in 4 color options.

The Garmin Instinct GPS normally costs $250, but Amazon sells it for $168.

See more Garmin deals for $168 Amazon Big Spring Sale on Amazon

