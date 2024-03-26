EU to investigate Apple, Google, Meta under new digital law | European Union News





Antitrust regulators will investigate Big Tech companies for possible violations of digital markets laws.

European Union regulators have launched investigations into Apple, Alphabet Inc. Google and Meta, the first cases under a comprehensive digital law aimed at stopping Big Tech companies from cornering digital markets.

The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's executive, said on Monday it was investigating companies for violations of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into force on March 7.

The law aims to ensure six gatekeepers that provide services used by other companies, such as search engines, social networks and chat apps, a level playing field with rivals and give users more choice. It is mandatory to follow the guidance of

Violations could result in fines equal to 10 percent of a company's annual global turnover.

The rule has a broad but vague goal of making digital markets fairer and more competitive by dismantling closed technology ecosystems that lock consumers into a single company's products and services. There is.

The commission said in a statement that it suspects that the measures taken by these gatekeepers fall short of effective compliance with their obligations under the DMA.

Google and Apple are investigating whether app developers are fully compliant with DMA rules that require tech companies to direct users to offers available outside the app store. The commission said it was concerned that the companies had imposed various restrictions and restrictions, including charging fees, which prevented apps from freely promoting their offers.

Asked whether the commission was rushing the process, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said the investigation was not surprising.

The law is the law. “We can't just sit back and wait,” he told a news conference.

He said Meta, which introduced an ad-free subscription service in Europe last November that drew criticism from rivals and users, should offer a free alternative option. Google and Apple have similarly introduced new fees for some services.

Earlier this month, the EU slapped Apple with an antitrust fine of more than 1.8 billion euros ($1.95 billion) following complaints from music streaming service Spotify. This was the first antitrust fine imposed on a blockchain company.

The commission said the charges were brought about after Spotify complained in 2019 that Apple prevented the music streaming service from informing users of payment options outside the App Store.

Apple criticized the EU's decision and said it would challenge it in court.

Google is facing increased scrutiny for failing to abide by the DMA's rules that prohibit tech giants from prioritizing their services over those of competitors. The commission said it was concerned that Google's actions would prevent third-party services listed on its search results pages from being treated fairly and non-discriminatoryly.

The committee is investigating whether Apple is doing enough to make it easy for iPhone users to change their web browsers. Metas is also considering the option for users to pay a monthly fee for an ad-free version of her Facebook or Instagram to avoid having their personal data used to target online ads.

The Commission notes that the binary imposed by Metas' pay-or-consent model may not provide real alternatives if users do not consent, thereby preventing gatekeepers from accumulating personal data. He said he was concerned that he would not be able to achieve his goal.

The EU is looking to crack down on Big Tech companies, slapping Google with billions of dollars in fines and accusing Meta of distorting the online classified advertising market.

Apple's fine is about a quarter of the 8.25 billion euros ($8.95 billion) fines that EU regulators have imposed on Google in three cases over the past decade.

