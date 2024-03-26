Microsoft selects Pavan Davuluri as Windows and Surface leader





Microsoft announced Monday that it has selected company veteran Pavan Davuluri to lead its Windows operating systems and Surface devices team.

Davuluri, who joined Microsoft in 2001 and served as corporate vice president for almost three years, took on additional responsibilities after Panos Panay left for Amazon last fall.

Windows remains important to Microsoft. The company's clients consider their dependence on Windows when deciding which cloud infrastructure to use for their information technology projects. This is true even as Microsoft and other publicly traded companies adjust their stance to capitalize on interest in generative artificial intelligence.

Davuluri's promotion comes a week after Microsoft announced it was hiring former DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleiman to lead a new organization called Microsoft AI. Mikhail Parakhin, CEO of advertising and web services, and his division, which includes people who work on the Bing search engine and Edge browser, will become part of Microsoft AI, the company said.

Paraquin will now consider other roles and will report to Microsoft's head of technology, Kevin Scott, executive Rajesh Jha wrote in a memo.

Microsoft announced last week its first Surface PC with a Copilot button for quick access to Windows chatbots. “I'm extremely proud of the work our team has done to deliver these devices and experiences to our customers,” Davuluri said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). I have written.

Following last week's announcement and creation of the Microsoft AI organization, we'd like to share an update on the Windows and Web Experiences (WWE) team.

Mikhail Parakhin decided to look for a new role. Satya and I are grateful for Mikhail's contributions and leadership and would like to thank him for all he has done to lead Microsoft in the new wave of AI. He will report directly to Kevin Scott and will support him in his transition to WWE.

As part of this change, we are combining the Windows Experience team and the Windows + Devices team into the core of the Experience + Devices (E+D) organization. This enables a holistic approach to building silicon, systems, experiences, and devices across Windows clients and the cloud for this AI era. Pavan Davuluri will lead this team and continue to report to me. Shilpa Ranganathan, Jeff Johnson and their teams will report directly to Pavan. The Windows team will continue to work closely with the Microsoft AI team on AI, silicon, and experiences.

The Web Experience team will report directly to Mustafa in the new Microsoft AI organization. Jordi Ribas will lead search, maps, and platforms, with Andrey Proskurin, Fatima Kardar, and Nick Lee reporting to him.

Rukmini Iyer will be responsible for advertising under Paul Viola and Weiqing Tu. Mike Davidson will continue to lead design, and he will work with Pavan and the team on how to rebalance the design of Windows.

The roles of Ali Akgun, Kya Sainsbury-Carter, Chee Chan and Rajesh Sundaram remain unchanged. They will join Jordi, Mike, and Rukmini on the Microsoft AI leadership team, all of whom will report to Mustafa.

We're excited to help this team achieve Microsoft AI's bold ambitions to build world-class consumer AI products. We are very much looking forward to working closely with Mustafa and his team as we bring his AI products, including Copilot, to our wide range of E+D products and services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/26/microsoft-picks-pavan-davuluri-to-lead-windows-and-surface.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos