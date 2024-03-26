I installed wpad, but the Google WiFi radio is “generic unknown” – Network and Wireless Configuration





What happened: I have two Google Wifi devices with OpenWrt loaded. One is the main router/AP and the other is just an AP. I wanted to install “wpad” (via opkg) to enable fast migration between the two.

What I did: installed “wpad” on both

What happened: Both wireless networks stopped broadcasting and[LuCI]>[ネットワーク]>[ワイヤレス]When I go to , it shows “Generic Unknown” for both radios on both devices.

Things I tried: I know these use QCA4019. I confirmed that “ath10k-board-4019” and “ath10k-firmware-qca4019-ct” are installed. Even after rebooting, nothing happens.

How badly have I failed? Is there a way to fix this without reinstalling OpenWrt? This can be a bit of a problem if you don't know…

You're as screwed up as the last backup that was working.

Did you set a restore point before tinkering with settings?

I didn't do it for this. I figured that installing the package would not make the system completely non-functional.

Well, I'm running arch…so this might have been expected…

Good to know that OpenWrt is as stable as Arch.

Looks like I'm in the doghouse tonight because I'm reinstalling everything

No, fortunately you have a restore point, not from today.

Please use them.

…I never said there were restore points.

Anyway, it's good. Thank you for your feedback.

Please wait a moment. Since 23.05.3 was released yesterday, the forums are a bit crowded.

You might be able to just uninstall wpad, but it doesn't hurt to wait a few minutes and see if anyone knows exactly how to fix this problem. Please go ahead and post the following output.

Connect to your OpenWrt device using SSH, copy the output of the following command, and post it here using “Formatted Text”. button: Be sure to edit your password, MAC address, and any public IP addresses you have.

ubus call system board cat /etc/config/network cat /etc/config/wireless cat /etc/config/dhcp cat /etc/config/firewall

So they don't need to ask.

Add “I tried adding wpad” to the title.

Thank you for your advice. I'm currently trying to reinstall it on an AP-only device, and being able to save the router is a godsend.

Sadly, uninstalling wpad didn't do anything.

ubus call system board

{ “kernel”: “5.15.120”, “hostname”: “OpenWrt”, “system”: “ARMv7 Processor rev 5 (v7l)”, “model”: “Google WiFi (Gale)”, “board_name”: ” google,wifi”, “rootfs_type”: “squashfs”, “release”: { “distribution”: “OpenWrt”, “version”: “SNAPSHOT”, “revision”: “r23602-9a5b1af670”, “target”: “ipq40xx ” /chromium”, “description”: “OpenWrt snapshot r23602-9a5b1af670” } }

cat /etc/config/network

config interface 'loopback' option device 'lo' option proto 'static' option ipaddr '127.0.0.1' option netmask '255.0.0.0' config globals 'globals' option ula_prefix 'fd31:01c4:ba75::/48' config device Option name 'br-lan' Option type 'Bridge' List of ports 'lan' Configuration device Option name 'lan' Option macaddr '##:##:##:##:##:##' Configuration interface 'lan ' Optional device 'br-lan' Optional proto 'static' Optional ipaddr '192.168.86.1' Optional Netmask '255.255.255.0' Optional ip6assign '60' Optional Delegate '0' List DNS '192.168.86.22' Configuration device Option name ' wan' option macaddr '##:##:##:##:##:##' configuration interface 'wan' option device 'wan' option proto 'dhcp' configuration interface 'wan6' option device 'wan' option proto 'dhcpv6'

cat /etc/config/wireless

config wifi-device 'radio0' option type 'mac80211' option path 'platform/soc/a000000.wifi' option channel '1' option band '2g' option htmode 'HT20' option cell_density '0' config wifi-iface 'default_radio0' Optional device 'radio0' Optional network 'lan' Optional mode 'ap' Optional ssid 'SSID' Optional encryption 'sae-mixed' Optional key 'PASS' config wifi-device 'radio1' Optional type 'mac80211' Optional path 'platform/ soc /a800000.wifi' option channel '36' option band '5g' option htmode 'VHT80' option cell_density '0' config wifi-iface 'default_radio1' option device 'radio1' option network 'lan' option mode 'ap' option ssid ' SSID' option encryption 'sae-mixed' option key 'PASS' option ieee80211r '1' option mobile_domain '2f3e' option ft_over_ds '0' option ft_psk_generate_local '1' option ieee80211w '0'

cat /etc/config/dhcp

config dnsmasq option domainneeded '1' option localise_queries '1' option rebind_protection '1' option rebind_localhost '1' option local '/lan/' option domain 'lan' option extendhosts '1' option cache size '1000' option authoritative '1' option readethers '1' option lease file '/tmp/dhcp.leases' option resolvfile '/tmp/resolv.conf.d/resolv.conf.auto' option localservice '1' option ednspacket_max '1232' config dhcp 'lan' option interface 'lan' option start '100' option limit '150' option lease time '12h' option dhcpv4 'server' option dhcpv6 'server' option ra 'server' list ra_flags 'managed-config' list ra_flags 'other-config' option dns_service '0' config dhcp 'wan' option interface 'wan' option ignored '1' config odhcpd 'odhcpd' option maindhcp '0' option lease file '/tmp/hosts/odhcpd' option lease trigger '/usr/sbin/odhcpd -update' option log level '4' configuration host option mac '##:##:##:##:##:##' option ip '192.168.86.22' option dns '1' configuration host option ip '192.168 .86.59' option mac ' ##:##:##:##:##:##' configuration host option name 'WifiAP' option ip '192.168.86.2' option mac '##:##:##: ##:##: ##' configuration host option name 'homeassistant' option ip '192.168.86.23' option mac '##:##:##:##:##:##' configuration host option ip '192.168 .86.210' option mac ' ##:##:##:##:##:##' configuration host option ip '192.168.86.208' option mac '##:##:##:##:## :##' Configuration host option name 'E1' Option ip '192.168.86.121' Option mac '##:##:##:##:##:##' Configuration host option mac '##:##: ##:##: ##:##' option ip '192.168.86.123' configuration host option mac '##:##:##:##:##:##' option ip '192.168.86.246' configuration host options mac '## :##:##:##:##:##' options ip '192.168.86.235' configuration host options mac '##:##:##:##:##:# #' option ip '192.168 .86.222'

cat /etc/config/firewall

Option name 'Allow-IPSec-ESP' option src 'wan' option dest 'lan' option proto 'esp' option Target 'ACCEPT' configuration rule Option name 'Allow-ISAKMP' option src 'wan' option dest 'lan' option dest_port '500' option proto 'udp' option target 'ACCEPT' configuration redirection option dest 'lan' option target 'DNAT' option name 'HTTPS' option src 'wan' option src_dport '443' option dest_ip '192.168.86.22' configuration redirection option dest 'lan' option target 'DNAT' option name 'VPN' option src 'wan' option src_dport '30182' option dest_ip '192.168.86.22' configuration redirect option dest 'lan' option target 'DNAT' option name 'HTTP' option src 'wan' option src_dport '80' option dest_ip '192.168.86.22' configuration rule option name 'IoT Block' option src 'lan' option dest 'wan' option target 'REJECT' list proto 'all' list src_ip '192.168.86.121' list src_ip '192.168.86.123' list src_ip '192.168.86.246' list src_ip '192.168.86.235' configuration redirect option dest 'lan' option target 'DNAT' option name 'go2rtc' option src 'wan' option src_dport '8555' option dest_ip “192.168.86.172” optional destination port “8555”

Could you please change the title to something like this: I installed wpad and now my Google WiFi radio is “generic unknown”.

1 like

good idea. It has changed.

1 like

