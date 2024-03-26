EU investigates possible violations of new digital market laws by Apple, Google and Meta





LONDON – European Union regulators on Monday launched an investigation into Apple, Google and Meta. This is the first case under a sweeping new law aimed at stopping Big Tech companies from cornering digital markets. The European Commission, the 27-member European Commission's executive arm, said it was investigating the companies for “violations” of digital market laws.

The Digital Markets Act, which came into force earlier this month, is a broad rulebook targeting Big Tech's “gatekeeper” companies that provide “core platform services.” These companies must follow a series of do's and don'ts, despite the threat of hefty fines and break-ups. The rules broadly include making digital markets “fairer” and “more competitive” by dismantling closed technology ecosystems that lock consumers into a single company's products and services. There is a vague goal.

“We suspect that the measures taken by these gatekeepers fall short of effective compliance with their obligations under the DMA,” the commission said in a press release.

Google and Apple are investigating whether app developers are fully complying with DMA rules that require tech companies to direct users to offers available outside their own app stores. The commission said it was concerned that the companies had imposed “various restrictions and limitations” such as charging fees that prevented apps from freely promoting their offers.

Google also faces increased scrutiny for not complying with DMA rules that prevent tech giants from prioritizing their services over competitors. The commission said it was concerned that Google's actions would prevent third-party services listed on Google's search results pages from being treated “in a fair and non-discriminatory manner.”

Google announced that it has made “significant changes” to the way it operates its services in Europe to comply with the DMA.

“We will continue to defend our approach in the coming months,” said Oliver Bethel, Google's director of competition.

In December, it was revealed that Google had agreed to pay $700 million and make several other concessions to resolve allegations brought in the United States that it was stifling competition in its Android app store. Ta.

The European Commission has already imposed antitrust penalties on Google several times, including in 2018 when the search engine was accused of abusing its market dominance of the Android mobile phone operating system. It also included a maximum fine of $5 billion.

The committee is also investigating whether Apple is doing enough to make it easy for iPhone users to change their web browsers.

Apple said it is confident that its plans comply with the DMA and will “continue to engage constructively with the European Commission as it conducts its investigation.” The company said it has created a wide range of new developer features, features and tools to comply with regulations.

Meanwhile, the California company is facing extensive antitrust litigation in the United States, with the Department of Justice alleging that Apple has built a “moat around its smartphone monopoly” and, in return, illegally engaged in antitrust actions aimed at maximizing profits. Alleges that the company engaged in competitive conduct. of consumers. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs.

Apple has violated EU regulators before, with the EU issuing its first fine just a few weeks ago. In its first antitrust fine, the European Commission fined Apple nearly $2 billion for violating competition laws that unfairly favored its music streaming service over those of competitors. I was punished.

Meta, not immune to the wrath of European regulators, has given users the option of paying a monthly fee for ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram to protect them from having their personal data used to target them. The company is currently under investigation by the European Commission over the amount of money it gives to people. Make them happen with online advertising.

“The European Commission has found that the binary choice imposed by Meta’s ‘pay or consent’ model may not provide users with a real choice if they do not consent, and that, as a result, the We are concerned that we will not be able to achieve our goal of preventing the accumulation of

In a prepared statement, Meta said: “Subscriptions as an alternative to advertising are an established business model in many industries, and ad-free subscriptions are being developed to address some overlapping regulatory obligations, including the DMA. “We will continue to work constructively on this issue.” With the committee. ”

The EU fined Meta $1.3 billion about a year ago, the latest salvo in a decade-long lawsuit stemming from U.S. cyber-snooping concerns, and by October the Ordered to stop transfers beyond this limit. Mr Mehta claimed the commission's decision was flawed and vowed to oppose the payment of the fine.

The committee said it aims to complete its latest investigation into the U.S. technology giant within 12 months.

