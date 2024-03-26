Release date, price and everything else you need to know





Omega and Swatch are back to delight watch fans with yet another collaboration. This new timepiece, dubbed Mission to the Moonphase, follows the release of the Speedmaster-inspired Moonswatch in 2022 and the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Diver's Watch Collection in 2023. , the black and white color scheme featuring Snoopy makes it even more adorable. as the star of the show.

When will Snoopy Moon Swatch be released?

The Bioceramic Moonswatch Mission to the Moonphase will be available as a non-limited model from March 26th.

How much does Snoopy Moonwatch cost?

The new Omega x Swatches retail for $2,400 each.

Where can I buy the new Snoopy Moon Swatch in Hong Kong?

Watch enthusiasts can pick up the Moon Swatch at select Swatch stores in Hong Kong, including IFC, K11 Musea, Kai Tide Road in Causeway Bay, Langham Place in Mong Kok, and Ocean Center in Tsim Sha Tsui. Upload your store to Elements.

As with other bioceramic moonswatches, each customer can only purchase one watch per Swatch store per day.

What does Snoopy's Moon Swatch look like?

Celebrating the full moon, this model features a bioceramic case, crown, pushers and Velcro strap. The most unique feature of this watch is, of course, Snoopy. The black-and-white dog, who has served as NASA's safety ambassador since the 1960s, is depicted lying on the surface of the moon on top of a rotating moon phase disc (indicator of the phases of the lunar cycle) within the subdial at 2 o'clock. It is. Under UV light, the subdials reveal a hidden quote from the Snoopy cartoon, glowing a magical blue with crescent moons and stars. What's more, the back of the watch has a simple illustration of the moon and footprints.

For more information, please visit the official Swatch website.

Photo: @SwatchHK

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timeout.com/hong-kong/news/snoopy-moonswatch-release-date-pricing-and-everything-you-need-to-know-032524

