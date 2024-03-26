Ring Battery Doorbell Pro review: A little bigger and (mostly) rechargeable





Pros Clear HD+ resolution Highly customizable and accurate detection settings Very good battery life Clear two-way audio Great video history and sharing Cons Takes a while to learn if you are new to the app Battery case is not durable Some issues with luggage detection

The new Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is an effort by Ring to integrate security camera features developed over the past few years into one high-end video doorbell. This is an effective set of cam features, especially for those who want to adjust and enable every aspect of their doorbell. In some cases, doorbells can be taxing, cost a hefty $230, and require newbies to spend time understanding all of the app's features.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro before installation.

CNET/Tyler Lacoma

The $230 video doorbell is equipped with the latest Ring technology, and the way it captures all types of activity provides fast and near-accurate results. I wish the design was a little more sturdier, but it's largely unchanged from previous Ring construction, but it's still a strong candidate for a doorbell, especially when paired with a Ring subscription plan.

Below, we'll detail how the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro works, what we like about it, and the drawbacks and issues we've noticed.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro before complete installation.

CNET/Tyler LacomaRing Battery Doorbell Pro: Design and durability

If you look at past Ring Doorbell reviews, including the Ring Video Doorbell 4, you'll see that they are very similar, except for a few differences in size. The Battery Doorbell Pro follows the black and silver design and pop-off battery case (secured with a small screw when active) that is also home to the Touch Doorbell.

The design doesn't make any major updates to Ring's approach, but it does have a solid, no-nonsense construction, aside from the slightly flimsy-feeling plastic battery case.

This is a disadvantage compared to the sturdy construction of Google Nest and Arlo doorbells, which feel more susceptible to shocks. The tradeoff is that you don't have to remove the doorbell every time you charge it, but by the time you unscrew the Ring's battery case and take the battery out from the bottom, it doesn't make much of a difference.

This Ring doorbell is designed with the battery removed from the bottom.

CNET/Tyler LacomaRing Battery Doorbell Pro: Installation

Ring's Battery Doorbell Pro mount (comes in a wedge style for proper angle when next to the door) is designed for stability and can be used for things like drilling into wood and stone. We offer a variety of screw options. Next, attach the doorbell itself along with the battery case using four additional screws. Although it has a robust design, it takes longer to install than your average doorbell. Users should note that the doorbell measures approximately 5 inches tall and 2.5 inches wide, which is larger than many doorbells and may barely fit in some door trims, so users should measure carefully. please.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro: Camera features and quality

The Battery Doorbell Pro uses a large camera lens with a 150 degree field of view both vertically and horizontally. This creates a fairly large square detail that is perfect for displaying the entire vestibule. The 1536p “HD+” resolution is an interesting compromise between 1080p and 2K. Functionally, it looks like very good HD video, making it easier to see people's faces and package details. I don't miss 2K resolution at all, especially since video doorbells tend to focus on nearby objects. Color night vision is also good for adding details in the evening.

Battery Doorbell Pro's HD+ isn't as noticeable as 2K, but it delivers a very sharp image

CNET/Tyler LacomaRing Battery Doorbell Pro: Motion and object detection

Ring has packed all the motion detection options into this doorbell. 3D-enhanced motion detection is just the beginning. There's also a bird's-eye view to track people as they cross the testing site, after a bit of tweaking to the doorbell's overhead map. Detection was quick, and the doorbell passed the “dog walker” test, which ignores people walking their dogs on nearby sidewalks and focuses motion detection only on the front of the house.

With a Ring subscription, you also get access to People and Package Detection to get a more customized event history. At first, I found these features to be hit or miss. Even if the person had luggage and misplaced it, the doorbell would sometimes only recognize the person, not the luggage. Similarly, they sometimes didn't alert you when a package was missing, just that someone was new at your door, but they weren't very effective at preventing porch piracy.

Object detection was improved by sitting down and customizing both the motion detection zone and baggage recognition zone to increase the sensitivity of the detection. This was helpful, but the doorbell sometimes had trouble identifying packages and people when they were photographed together. This was hardly an issue with other brands such as Nest.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro: App settings and controls

The Ring app strives to adapt as many features as possible to new devices, giving you options to control sensitivity, select automatically recorded live views, and adjust zones. .

This doorbell model has so many features, most of which need to be enabled.

CNET/Tyler Lacoma

Two points: First, while the app does everything it can to give you access to a lot of features, it takes time for new users to learn Battery Doorbell Pro, and it's difficult for people with no experience with apps in general to learn Battery Doorbell Pro. can be a difficult task. Expect to spend several sessions learning the ins and outs of configuring your doorbell.

Second, some features of the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro were turned off by default on our test model. To get the most out of the doorbell, you had to manually enable HDR, color night vision, and other key features.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro: Two-way audio and quick response

Ring's two-way audio is designed for clarity and is some of the best I've ever seen (or heard). This microphone was great at picking up voices even when people were 10-15 feet away from the doorbell and facing away from it. The speakers were clear and loud enough, so I didn't have any problems hearing. This includes chirpy quick replies that can be set up for prerecorded messages sent after a customizable amount of time. No need to worry about clarity and volume.

Ring allows you to quickly respond when someone wants to leave a doorbell message without using two-way audio.

CNET/TylerRing Battery Doorbell Pro: Battery life

Ring reports that the doorbell's battery is rated for 6 to 12 months, but turning on all the extra features and increasing the sensitivity can cause the battery to drain faster. We tested the camera with all features turned on and enhanced, with frequent experiments and activations over several days. In the end, battery life was reduced to about 90%. This is within the range of several months of normal activation, about average for today's video doorbells, and higher than models such as the Google Nest Doorbell battery model, which tends to max out at three months. .

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro's battery is expected to last several months according to testing.

CNET/Tyler LAcomaRing Battery Doorbell Pro: Subscription and video storage

Ring Protect plans start at $5 per month and add person and package alerts, rich notifications, the ability to store video events in the cloud for 180 days, and a Home/Away mode that lets you easily activate or deactivate your doorbell based on your schedule. Masu. . Given the above, we believe that subscribing to a Protect plan is more or less mandatory to get the most out of your doorbell, so this is not a model for those who want to avoid a subscription.

Ring's video sharing options for captured events are particularly nice. When viewed on the doorbell timeline, every event has the option to save the event, send it to the Ring community (perhaps a more humorous video option), or send a link via email or text for future download. You have the option to. These have more options than most video storage services offer, but you have to accept that all your events are automatically saved to Ring's cloud. Ring doesn't have local storage unless you purchase a higher-end plan on Ring Edge and use the Ring Alarm Pro security system.

Final thoughts on Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is a master at monitoring the front of your home with superior visual and audio clarity. An incredible number of features allow for tons of customization and offer some of the best cloud video sharing options we've ever seen. The extremely wide field of view and HD+ resolution add remarkable value. This is important when a video doorbell is as expensive as this product.

We found that the latest Ring doorbells struggle when it comes to certain features, such as correctly identifying people and packages. This required additional work on the detection zone and was still not completely satisfactory. I also wish Ring would update its now long design with a more durable battery case that doesn't feel like it can be removed by force.

Features: 9 Ease of Use: 7 Design: 6 Performance: 7 Overall Score: 7.25Why you should trust CNET

Our reviews cover every aspect of the latest smart devices, so you know exactly what to expect. Testing a video doorbell is similar to testing a home security camera. We put audio, visual, and app features through their paces and test the quality of each from different distances and conditions. Mimic a basic package delivery (or theft) to see how the model reacts and how quickly it reacts. The setup process also teaches you a lot about design and installation. For more information, check out our complete guide on how to test security cameras.

