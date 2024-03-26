Extreme Land Rover Defender Octa to be released this year with a roaring V8





The hardcore V8-powered version of the Land Rover Defender is the first in a range of premium flagships called the Octa.

The radical new off-roader, previously thought to be the successor to the long-dormant SVX brand, had been spotted testing several times, but only a few months before its debut. The first official details of the new model have been revealed.

This will be the first car to wear the new Octa badge, which JLR says will be used on all future range-of-the-range Defender models. The name is said to be derived from the octahedral shape of diamond, the hardest natural mineral on earth, which undoubtedly reflects both the car's durability and price.

Few technical details have been revealed, but JLR has confirmed that the new version will use a twin-turbocharged V8 rather than the supercharged 'AJ' unit of the existing eight-cylinder Defender model.

This could be the BMW-built 4.4-liter unit used in various Range Rover models, including the Sport SV. In that car, it develops 626bhp and 590lb ft, propelling the 2.5 tonne SUV to 102mph in just 3.8 seconds.

The use of a BMW engine would suggest that the long-running 'AJ' V8 engine won't be around for long. Autocar previously reported that production of the AJ ended last year, with JLR holding an indeterminate amount of the supercharged 5.0-litre unit in stock. The number remaining is unknown, but AJ is currently offered with just three of his cars: the Defender V8, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, and the last Jaguar F-Type. Production of the latter will end permanently in June of this year.

JLR also revealed that the Octa will use the same 6D dynamic suspension system as the Range Rover Sport SV. The system hydraulically links front and rear and side-to-side dampers to actively control the car's pitch and roll without the use of physical anti-roll bars. This should help provide the level of wheel articulation required for a serious off-roader like the Octa without compromising on-road maneuverability or comfort.

