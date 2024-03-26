Import kmz to Google Earth – Pro





Hello everyone. I'm new to the forum. I would like to find someone who can help me solve this problem. I need to export my sketchup model to Google Earth. I added a location and exported a KMZ file (36MB dimensions), but when I import the sketchup file into Google Earth, the model doesn't appear (but Google Earth moves it to the desired location). to install). Can someone help me? I can't find my mistake.thank you

Anshi March 26, 2024, 10:53 am 2

Is your SketchUp model at the correct height?

The last time I had to do this (in 2021) I had a little touch – and basically moved everything 50 meters above and below the model and built a quick and dirty 3D scale like this

These are 1 meter cubes.

When I imported it into Google Earth, it was imported into the air. All I had to do was count the visible cubes and check the height of the model. Go down in SU, check again, adjust, export, check again. I repeated this 3 or 4 times until it was mostly fine.

Thank you for your reply.Yes, I think my model is in the middle of the axis

correct?

So you suggested to enhance my model? But how much should I enhance the model??

Save this image to KMZ and open it in Google Earth. I don't know where I'm wrong.

Edward:

So do you suggest improving my model?

yes

Edward:

But how much do we need to strengthen the model??

I don't know. So we raised it 50 meters to see it on Google Earth.Then I lowered it and checked, and lowered it and checked, and

As I said earlier, it's trial and error.

Atelier Nab:

But if I start a new project with a different shape (simpler, cube, etc.) and follow the same steps (add location, export KMZ), this problem does not occur. Anyway, I tried giving the model different elevations.

DaveR March 26, 2024, 11:41 am 9 Eduardo:

But if I start a new project with a different shape (simpler, cube, etc.) and follow the same steps (add location, export KMZ), this problem does not occur.

This means the problem is with Google Earth. It's probably not able to handle detailed geometry. Sometimes you just need to give it more time to render, and sometimes you need to simplify your model.

Also, how can I simplify the model? For example, do I need to remove some trees, or is there a plugin that can do this?

DaveR March 26, 2024, 12:17 pm 11

You need to decide what you need to keep in Google Earth and what you don't need. If the building has interior walls, furniture, or other objects that cannot be seen, remove them from the model. Maybe cutting down the trees will solve the problem. You need to decide what you can keep and what you can delete. Plugins cannot make those decisions for you.

