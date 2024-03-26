Three examples of how CRISPR is transforming agriculture





CRISPR technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we produce food, manage resources, and keep agriculture sustainable and productive in the face of a changing climate.

The World Agritech Innovation Summit, held in San Francisco on March 19th and 20th, brought together over 2,500 delegates from all parts of the agricultural value chain and more than 40 countries. The two-day summit focused on commercializing climate-resilient solutions. It was packed with agriculture and food for thought. Next week, we'll be back with a multi-part series featuring World Agri-Tech highlights.

One of the most interesting World Agri-Tech sessions delved into the many diverse opportunities for CRISPR. Moderated by Howard Yana Shapiro, Distinguished Senior Scientist at the World Center for Agroforestry (ICRAF), this panel discussion featured a diverse range of scientific thought leaders, each working to achieve different goals. We are leveraging CRISPR and believe there are exciting opportunities ahead of this technology. Here's a snapshot of their discussion:

crop nutrition

To grow the food needed to feed the planet's billions of people, farmers currently have little choice but to use large amounts of fertilizers with very high final costs. However, much of that investment is wasted, and only about 50 percent of the applied nitrogen actually serves its intended purpose. The rest is either denitrified and lost to the atmosphere as greenhouse gases or through runoff into water systems, causing water quality problems and algae blooms. What if CRISPR could change all that?

Panelist Eduardo Blumwald, a distinguished professor of cell biology in the Department of Plant Sciences at the University of California, Davis, is working on ways to use CRISPR to allow crops to harvest nitrogen from the air.

Theoretically, since air is 80% nitrogen and 10-15% of soil bacteria can fix ammonium, which feeds plants, reducing reliance on traditional fertilizers is an obvious solution. The challenge, of course, is to encourage bacteria that can fix nitrogen to actually do their job. Fixation is severely limited because oxygen in the soil inhibits the nitrogenase enzyme required for the nitrogen fixation process.

That's the problem with CRISPR solutions, Blumwald said during the panel discussion.

What we did was a very simple solution. Plants communicate with the environment through chemicals.they constantly push out chemicals [via] roots. It allows them to interact with the environment.well then, we'll start[ed] We are analyzing which of these chemicals induce the production of soil bacterial biofilms.

Why biofilm? Biofilms are almost impermeable to oxygen. Therefore, even in the presence of oxygen in the soil, bacteria surrounded by biofilms can successfully fix nitrogen, produce ammonium, and provide nutrients to plants.

We screened about 3000 chemicals. We found some plants and then went to the plants and tried to study their complex metabolic pathways. What can we change using CRISPR to help factories produce more? He said.

The process wasn't easy, but we did it, Blumwald said. It works on both rice and wheat. Rice and wheat are cultivated at a rate of 50%. [conventional] Amount of Nitrogen Required.And hopefully someday [that technology will be] I'm going to the farmer.

Indeed, reduced applied nitrogen contributes to a significant decrease in yield. In nitrogen he saves 50 percent and in yield he loses 25 percent, Bloomwald said.

Ultimately, determining whether it makes a crop economically viable comes down to simple calculations. It's just a business formula. how much i earn He said he would adopt it if it was convenient.

The next step, already underway, is to work with plant breeders to introduce the technology into high-performance varieties and move toward commercial adoption.

New/regional limited crops

Panelist David Savage, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute researcher at the Institute for Innovative Genomics, said he was particularly excited about CRISPR's potential to provide new crops and even localized varieties.

Traditional plant breeding is a very slow and labor-intensive process that can take years to bring an idea to fruition in the field. Savage said one of the benefits of today's suite of genomic tools to his tools is a way to learn the underlying biology of plants more quickly, which ultimately helps speed up the breeding process. I am.

For example, the difference between the two major classes of plants, monocots and dicots, is similar to the difference between humans and dinosaurs. It was literally that long ago in terms of branching out. Therefore, using CRISPR and related technologies, we can learn about each plant more quickly.

As such, CRISPR and related technologies have the potential to offer exciting opportunities beyond traditional crops.

I think there are some interesting opportunities where this could be applied not just to well-known things like potatoes and rice, but actually to less well-known crops and maybe even crops. . [to] He says he starts imagining growing other plants to make new kinds of food.

For example, Savage conducts capacity-building activities with communities in Africa. There are plants that have received very little academic research anywhere in the world, such as special gourds grown only by small-scale farmers in Nigeria. Traditional breeding can be too costly and time-consuming for these specialized crops, but with rapid breeding using CRISPR, improved quality and productivity of these plants could become a reality in the short term. there is.

With this kind of technology and understanding of the genome, it might be possible to introduce traits such as changes in flowering time, for example. This could be very, very useful to plant breeders in a defined and more programmable way. I think that opens up a lot of opportunities, Savage said.

disease resistance

While it is already possible to specifically target genes, panelist Kinerette Schaefer, CEO and co-founder of GeneNeer, said the next move for CRISPR technology is to silence genes in a tissue-specific manner. He said that he believes that the aim is to increase efficiency. However, technical challenges remain, especially for some crops.

For example, you can deploy CRISPR, but then how do you take it out of the genome and avoid GM? Some crops can be easily hybridized. But for some crops, like potatoes, that's nearly impossible.

These technological challenges are precisely what Schaefers is working to bridge the gap between theoretical capabilities and improved crop reality.

GeneNeer targets two important traits in potatoes: resistance to nematodes and resistance to Verticillium dahliae, a fungus that is becoming a major problem in North America, especially Canada.

The reason [Verticillium dahliae] The problem has been exacerbated by Canada's rapid maturation of crops to adapt to the seasons. [maturation] This is related to genetically low resistance to this fungus. So they matured faster and faster, but became increasingly vulnerable to fungi, she explained during the panel discussion.

solution? Gene editing.

In fact, I think gene editing is currently the only tool that allows us to target genes in a very precise way. That's because breeding won't solve the problem, Schaeffer said.

She added that it's not just today's problems that it's important to find solutions now. Using gene editing to enhance Verticillium dahliae resistance in potatoes is not only an important solution to a problem that exists today, but also shows that this could become a major problem in 10 or 20 years. This is a very good example. In Canada.

What lies ahead?

Schaefer said the future possibilities for agriculture are nothing short of amazing, thanks to the technology now readily available to breeders.

When I was a PhD student, sequencing a genome could take years. Now you can do it in a few days. And you don't even have to do sequencing to get the genes. We have advanced technology to identify genes, we have bioinformatics tools to predict their function, and AI tools to predict function from one crop to another, she said. I did.

People think growth is slow. We are not slow. We are moving very fast, combining many advanced technologies, from computer science to prediction to gene editing to tissue specificity.If I had to look into the future, all the characteristics would be [we need]we truly believe that we can target them.

That said, CRISPR doesn't have all the answers when it comes to all its capabilities.

There's no silver bullet, Blumwald said. You really have to do your homework. And you have to integrate biochemistry, find metabolites, and remember that in biology, especially plant biology, 90 percent of reactions are reversible. So whatever you do, you have to put them in context. You also need to control possible outcomes, so use inexpensive new generation sequencing NGS.

Regulatory issues remain a major hurdle for CRISPR and related technologies. However, some seemingly insurmountable regulatory challenges may resolve themselves, at least in part. A perfect example of this is bananas.

It's weird that we come in through the back door, said host Howard Yana Shapiro. The European Union will have to accept CRISPR bananas very soon in order for Cavendish Bananas to join. Because places we didn't expect to see Race 4 Panama disease, such as Colombia and other places that are big banana growing regions, are now suffering. Desire and need need to start working together.

Schaeffer went a step further and called on the food industry to come forward as a key collaborator and partner in support of CRISPR. Because this technology achieves an important and increasingly customer priority: reducing pesticide use.

There's no really good way to avoid yield loss without protecting against pests, she says. The only way I know of to make crops more resilient is to use gene editing. I think food companies should seize this opportunity and lead the way, collaborating with academics and innovators and forming collaborative groups. Because customers can benefit. They are becoming increasingly aware of the issue of what they eat.

While many regulatory issues will likely be discussed first in the biomedical field, agriculture will be an interesting and potentially transformative area in the coming years.

It's certainly clear that every university in the United States is using CRISPR in one of their labs, Shapiro said. All universities in the UK and the EU are using his CRISPR in their labs. I've never been to a place that wasn't being used. Everyone is just kind of tiptoeing towards regulatory approval to bring it to market.

