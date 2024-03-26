Now accepting applications for the AgriTech4Egypt Innovation Challenge





Applications for the AgriTech4Egypt Innovation Challenge are now being accepted. The challenge is seeking purpose-driven scientists and entrepreneurs working on agritech solutions for a more sustainable, efficient and climate-resilient agricultural system in Egypt.

The AgriTech4Egypt Innovation Challenge is specifically designed for early-stage agritech ventures in Egypt with a minimum viable product (MVP) or proof of concept (POC) and support in building a solid go-to-market strategy. We are planning to prepare. Through technical validation and market access.

The company is exploring agritech innovations in priority areas such as digital and precision agriculture, agrifinance solutions, sustainable value chain development, capacity building tools, and efficient irrigation water management.

Selected ventures will benefit from a fully funded four-day intensive bootcamp with tools and step-by-step support to build the foundation of their agritech venture for scalable growth in Egypt. and connect with partners and agribusiness networks. Get expert guidance from CGIAR scientists and industry experts, plus his sponsored six-month acceleration program.

They can also test and validate their solutions in the field with end users for up to six months and receive up to EGP 300,000 (USD 6,500) in equity-free grants provided by ASRT, allowing investors and You can gain exposure to market opportunity.

Applications are being accepted here until April 21, with the accelerator program running from June to October, with a demo day scheduled for November.

