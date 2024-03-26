Universities add digital literacy to graduation requirements





More universities are replacing computer literacy requirements with a broader digital or media literacy focus.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, universities enabled students to attach documents to emails, fill out spreadsheets, and perform other basic computer skills.

However, the information age has changed perspectives with a new emphasis on digital and media literacy among new students.

When we looked at the needs of students, we realized that there is a lot of information out there, and students need to know what is accurate information, which sources of information they can trust, and how to ethically handle the information that is coming out. It turns out that they may not understand what they should be involved with. [their] said Lynn Hogan, associate professor and director of the Critical Thinking Initiative at Florida State University.

Since last year, Florida has required new students to complete a digital literacy course while phasing out familiar computer proficiency requirements.

FSU joins a small but growing number of institutions adding requirements. Most educational institutions refer to this requirement as digital literacy, but it also extends to what is often referred to as media literacy, which focuses on understanding and identifying accurate online news sources, misinformation, opinion, and advertising. It's close.

The continued influence of social media, concerns about intentionally false news stories, and the rise of artificial intelligence make this effort even more urgent.

Lisa Hunt, dean of administrative services at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, said people generally tend to believe what they see on the internet and need to know what is a reliable source of information and what is not. He said there is. And now with AI, we definitely need to be able to spot signs that may or may not be true.

Tony Lai, program coordinator in the Department of Digital Media at the University of Houston, said the current state of digital literacy is dire.

A 2019 study conducted by the Stanford History Education Group (now called the Digital Research Group) found that nearly all high school students could not distinguish between valid and fake news articles. A 2016 study found similar results.

In this regard, Rai said he does not believe the population will improve in any way over the next four years.

The structure of the new digital literacy requirements will vary by institution. For FSU, requirements vary by major. For example, the digital literacy requirement for a journalism major requires different courses than a biology major.

This is for all students, all majors, and will challenge you to ask what it means to be human when you share the planet with intelligent machines.

Mark Hagelot

The Kentucky Community College System, which has required digital literacy since the early 2000s, has its own rubric. If the course fits within the rubric, it may count toward the digital literacy requirement.

As the definition has evolved over the years, it has shifted to include topics about ethical use and AI, Hunt said. However, there is still an element of teaching students aspects of technology. They may know how to use their phone, but when it comes to sending professional emails, they get lost.

In addition to understanding news and information about digital devices, some courses include learning about the underlying technology and coding. The same goes for the University of North Dakota system, which decided last June to require digital literacy and plans to introduce it to new students this fall.

The system offers several tracks to meet requirements, including standalone digital literacy courses, integrated digital literacy courses, and existing courses with self-paced modules, according to University System of North Dakota Chancellor Mark Hagelot. We plan to provide

Hagerott said this is for all students and all majors, and will challenge them to ask what it means to be human when sharing the planet with intelligent machines.

North Dakota's university system discussed digital literacy in 2018, but the plan was put on hold until 2024. Then, after OpenAI released his ChatGPT in November 2022, university trustees thought the topic was too important to wait.

In addition to the new requirements, some institutions are offering digital literacy courses, and some are offering majors on the subject. Arizona State University offers a bachelor's degree in digital media literacy, and Indiana Wesleyan University offers a master's degree in digital literacy in technology and education.

There are also programs like News Literacy Project Checkology, a free media literacy program used in middle schools, high schools, and colleges that educates about media bias, misinformation, and conspiratorial thinking.

Universities face challenges in delivering digital literacy courses, including finding experts in rapidly changing subject matter, while students often consider themselves experts . There are also potential downsides to having separate graduation requirements.

While literacy courses do improve reading and writing skills, Lai said such courses are not a perfect solution. His one lesson on digital literacy won't necessarily make you literate.

