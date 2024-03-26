China accelerates AI innovation to strengthen high-tech manufacturing: MIIT





A visitor observes a surgical robot at an exhibition in Shenzhen, southern China's Guangdong province, on February 18, 2024. The exhibition will be held in conjunction with the Guangdong High Quality Development Conference, which will showcase the achievements of industrial integration in emerging fields such as medical devices, artificial intelligence and chips. Photo: VCG

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said that in order to accelerate the development of new high-quality production capacity and the establishment of modern industrial systems, we will strengthen industrial innovation with large-scale language models and AI-driven manufacturing. announced plans to accelerate .

MIIT Spokesperson Zhao Zhiguo said in a press conference on Tuesday that China's AI Plus initiative will be launched in 2024 to promote deep integration of artificial intelligence with the real economy, and will be an LLM-led initiative to enable industrial upgrading. He said he would promote AI development.

China is making steady progress in developing new high-quality production capacity. According to official data, the added value of high-tech manufacturing increased by 7.5% year-on-year in the first two months of 2024, accelerating growth for the third consecutive month, adding a new strong impetus to economic development. showed that.

The ministry pledged to establish a new national manufacturing innovation center and build a world-leading high-tech industrial park and innovation hub.

As a key driver of high-quality manufacturing development, China has established 178 national high-tech special zones and 45 national advanced manufacturing clusters scattered across the country.

According to MIIT, the country will now create a new industrialization nation backed by efforts to foster and strengthen advanced manufacturing clusters to drive technological innovation and accelerate the formation of new productive forces. It is said that a demonstration area will be set up.

The spokesperson said that in order to accelerate the formation of new high-quality production capacity, the country will foster a modern industrial system with advanced manufacturing, strengthen industrial innovation capacity, and promote deep integration of information technology and information technology. He said he would focus on three main areas: Manufacturing industry.

China has taken many steps to promote innovation and industrial sophistication, and we are seeing some positive effects of its efforts. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, production of high-tech and low-carbon products recorded a significant increase in the first two months. Production of new energy vehicles increased by 25.6%, and production of charging stations increased by 41.8%.

Mr. Zhao said further efforts will be made to foster future-oriented industries and explore new fields such as quantum technology and life sciences.

According to the country's head, Zheng Shanjie, the country will strive to integrate digital technology into the real economy and integrate advanced manufacturing and modern service industries, while developing bio-manufacturing, commercial spaceflight and new materials. The plan is to foster new growth engines in areas such as the low-altitude economy. He spoke to the National Development and Reform Commission at the 2024 China Development Forum, which opened in Beijing on March 24.

