The appearance of Snoopy Omega sparks a boom in cartoon luxury goods





Take independent watchmaker Cross Studio, for example. The company made a name for itself in 1996 with its Space His Jam-themed intricate tourbillon, a pair of Bugs His Bunny and Michael His Jordan models, and another featuring a small sculpture of Boba. The model has been announced. Fett's Slave 1 spaceship. Or Loewes' Minecraft-style pixelated hoodie.

There's an overall sense that you can be extravagant while still having a sense of humor, and in fact, being in on the joke in a nerdy, insider way is what makes you cool, Green says. For a respected luxury brand, being able to tinker with it is considered intelligent, not stupid or vulgar. What was once an idea for transparent branded content is, in the best cases, stimulating creativity while also inspiring viewers' inner workings.

Omega itself proves that point with its latest Snoopy watch for 2020, and instead of just decorating the dial, Mute is depicted on the mechanical automaton on the watch's back, which flies across space in a tiny rocket. And this year's Speedmaster Dark proves that point. Apollo 8's lunar surface, where a tiny model of the Saturn V rocket acts as a tiny second hand. Whether this is unavoidably lame or unbelievably cool is essentially irrelevant.

The line we once had between what was kitschy and what was acceptable no longer exists, says Green. The Internet has unilaterally made us hyper-postmodern. Nothing is crap because everything can be interesting and relevant.

Even Rolex, which has long maintained an aloof attitude when it comes to pop culture and trends, has noticed this recently. Its Day-Date model, introduced a year ago, features a multicolored dial made up of enamel puzzle pieces, with emojis (hearts, kissy faces, etc.) and inspirational sayings replacing the days of the week and date. It is too unusual to be considered a watershed. But it was still a shock.

Brands are going to great lengths to get closer to their customers, but this is no longer mystical, it's a big change, says watch historian and entrepreneur Michael Friedman. He was involved in watch development while serving as head of complications at luxury watchmaking giant Audemars and his Piguet. The infamous partnership with Marvel. The result is the $150,000 Black Panther His version of the Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon watch in 2021. This watch features a hand-sculpted superhero figure crouched within a skeleton dial in stunning detail. Last year saw the release of the Spider-Man sequel. These currently sell for around $400,000.

We were in an era of absolute fandom, Friedman says. We can embrace our passion and wear it in the way we choose, whether it's high-end or low-end, on our wrists, sneakers, or T-shirts. , I was able to find like-minded people all over the world who understood this. For brands, something like this is just a moment that captures some of the energy that's out there, but the ripples can grow exponentially.

