How Google's move into in-game advertising shines a spotlight on an industry in flux





Google AdMob officially offers in-game advertising, demonstrating the format's continued growth and mainstream acceptance. But while this may be good news for in-game advertising in concept, it's not necessarily a reason to celebrate for companies already operating in this space.

AdMob announced its expansion into in-game advertising in a blog post on March 12th. Like other in-game advertising companies, AdMob's services are immersive and take the form of traditional digital banner ads overlaid on in-game objects such as street signs and billboards. . For now, AdMob's inventory is limited to mobile games, but AdMob Group project manager Derek Butcher says the company will eventually expand into 2D mobile games like his Roblox and Call of Duty. They revealed that they plan to run ads in both 3D games. .

Notably, many of these 3D games are not monetized through advertising. As everyone knows, IAP [in-app purchases] That can be great, Butcher said, but it's usually just a small percentage of users. So there's a way to have your cake and eat it too, since the ads aren't annoying, while still maintaining your IAPs, to get the ads and keep them from negatively impacting the overall user experience.

Google's entry into the in-game advertising market, which will account for $8.84 billion in ad spending in 2023, is a significant boost to this expansion by one of the largest digital advertising platforms on the web, according to the Business Research Company's 2024 In-Game Advertising Market Report. Represents support for the format. . For many observers of the space, AdMob's announcement was great news for the industry as a whole.

Kristan Rivers, CEO of in-game advertising company AdInMo, said it's been an exciting few weeks for the sector. We've all been waiting for Google to show that this is a legitimate media channel that advertisers should absolutely be interested in. Google's entry into this space has done just that.

Despite the good news, Google's entry into the in-game advertising space is something of a double-edged sword. Previous major in-game advertising companies, such as Massive, achieved success by ultimately being acquired by a major company, Microsoft. This news comes as Microsoft and Sony reportedly began establishing their own in-game advertising departments in-house in 2022, suggesting in some quarters that today's in-game advertising companies could also achieve a similar exit. This has led to speculation that there is a sex.

However, Google has revealed that it is developing its own in-game ad product, rather than working with existing in-game ad companies such as Anzu, Bidstack, and Frameplay.

In fact, we had to do it in-house to drive demand for auctions. Because we have a very strict rule that anything Google sells, we have to measure it. Butcher said on the hook. You may not allow a third party to measure billable interactions, whether impressions or clicks. He added that AdMob “fully embraces” the Interactive Advertising Bureau's latest viewability standards for in-game ads, but the company was not directly involved in drafting the new guidelines.

The challenges facing Bidstack in 2024 are further evidence that an acquisition exit may not be the most likely future for in-game advertising companies in today's market. On March 11, the day before Google's announcement, Bidstack announced that it had not found a potential buyer and suspended public trading of its stock. Bidstack was eventually acquired by a group of Bidstack executives rather than another ad network, publisher, or technology company.

Bidstack is pleased to have found a path to continuity, especially for its employees and its partners, Rivers said. That's probably a good thing.

In general, as marketers gain experience working in the gaming space, some attention has shifted away from in-game advertising. His is the only presentation by a dedicated in-game advertising company on the agenda for the Interactive Advertising Bureau PlayFronts event in New York City today (March 26), compared to past events dominated by the format. decreased significantly.

Intrinsic was a new format a few years ago and was an interesting way to integrate it into games in a non-disruptive way, said Zo Soon, PlayFronts organizer and vice president of the IAB Experience Center. It's definitely a combination of excitement and renewed interest in advertising. And now it seems to be a little more balanced with a fuller part of the spectrum.

