Terra Quantum Announces Strategic Partnership with MegazoneCloud to Drive Quantum Innovation Across Asia

Terra Quantum partners with South Korea's leading cloud solution provider to drive the adoption of innovative technology in key Asian markets. The partnership focuses on joint technology solutions for the private and public sectors. South Korea aims to increase its quantum technology capabilities to 85% of US levels by 2035.

Press Release — Terra Quantum AG, a leading hybrid quantum computing company, and MegazoneCloud Corporation, a high-profile cloud managed service provider in South Korea, today announce a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Did.

This partnership opens the possibility for the two companies to build joint technology solutions to drive quantum innovation in both the private sector, such as financial services and manufacturing, and the public sector, such as weather forecasting and smart city projects.

The agreement aims to foster a beneficial ecosystem by encouraging corporate adoption of quantum computing in the Asian market, and in particular, aims to foster a beneficial ecosystem by encouraging corporate adoption of quantum computing in the Asian market. The goal is to strengthen related industrial applications and improve the skills of human resources. Building on South Korea's recent $2.3 billion+ investment in the global quantum economy, featured in Lakestar's 2024 State of Quantum Report, the Terra Quantum MegazoneCloud MoU will help European quantum technology play a role in the Asian market. Emphasizes the role.

Under the terms of the agreement, Terra Quantum and MegazoneCloud will combine their complementary strengths to develop customized cutting-edge quantum computing algorithms and applications to accelerate technological advancements across Asia, with a focus on the Korean market. It turns out.

The partnership with MegazoneCloud is a pivotal step in our mission to democratize access to quantum computing on a global scale, said Markus Pflitsch, CEO and Founder of Terra Quantum. By combining our expertise in quantum software development with his MegazoneClouds cloud solutions, we are well positioned to unlock value for private and public organizations in Korea and Asia. This is a strategically important step in our efforts to further expand into the Asian market.

said Max Lee, CEO of MegazoneCloud. This synergistic collaboration will enable us to deliver cutting-edge quantum-enhanced solutions that create significant impact and value for customers across industries.

London’s iconic Battersea Power Station set the stage for the ceremonial signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, reflecting the union of two forward-thinking technology leaders who are reshaping the industry through quantum-powered innovation.

