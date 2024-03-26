A summary of the history of Google Podcasts





Before Google Podcasts, you had the ability to play podcasts in Google Search on Android. This simple feature was announced just days after Google added podcasts to Play Music in April 2016. This was rather emblematic of how Google did two of everything.

Google Podcasts was officially released in June 2018, but began rolling out in March of the same year. As part of the Google app on Android, we've added a simple home screen that you can access from the app icon you download from the Play Store. Subscribe to shows, download episodes for offline listening, discover new podcasts, and more while syncing playback across your other devices and Google Home.

In the months since launch, Google has added basic features such as trimming silence, casting, show/episode sharing, improved show notes, Android Auto support, sleep timer, and dark theme.

Google released the web client in March 2019, but it will take several years to achieve mobile parity.

Google Podcasts and early AI dreams

When it was announced in 2018, the company said, “Google Podcasts is the starting point for leveraging AI to build an even better podcast listening experience.” The company uses speech-to-text technology to create automatic subtitles, which are “especially useful if you have hearing loss or are in a noisy place without headphones.” After that, I envisioned using Google Translate to bring the show to more languages.

Google also talked about showing relevant podcast episodes as results for people's search queries with mass transcription. That happened in August 2019. At his I/O in May of the same year, Google detailed for the first time how it would index podcast episodes into Surface Audio along with text and video results in search results. This podcast search transcribes audio to understand “what's being said in podcasts” and displays episodes related to your query in a carousel of podcasts.

However, although Google enabled the “CC” feature in January 2019, it never released a user-facing caption UI for episodes. (As of 2024, Spotify and Apple Podcasts offer auto-generated transcriptions, but podcasts uploaded to YouTube can take some time.) You can take advantage of the existing subtitles feature, but not much. (not optimized).

nominal orbit

The next big mobile update came in March 2020, with new episode notifications and automatic downloads, as well as a redesign of the bottom bar consisting of Home, Search, and Activity. At the same time, the new Google Podcasts has added his iOS app. The team emphasized that it is focused on providing a simple experience for new users to discover the wonders of podcasts.

Other major additions in 2020 include a manager tool for audience analytics, Play Music migration, support for CarPlay, improvements to Cast, and now available via RSS when podcasters make their shows available on Google Podcasts. This includes the ability to add programs with .

Google Podcasts started 2021 with a redesigned Now Playing screen and tweaks to recommendations.

The last major update came in August 2021, addressing usability complaints such as a full-screen “Subscriptions” page so you no longer have to browse shows through a carousel alone. It took over a year from the last improvement to address that particular issue. This was part of the new Library tab that replaced Activities. This improvement was launched only on Android and did not make it to iOS.

Shortly after, Google Podcasts added redesigned materials with Dynamic Color and a two-column tablet layout on Android.

long farewell

Since September 2021, feature development for Google Podcasts has effectively come to a halt as it was revealed a month later that YouTube was looking to improve its own podcast experience.

In early 2023, Google Search stopped showing individual episodes in its results and replaced that feature with a generic podcast directory linked to third-party services.

Podcasts on YouTube Music will launch in 2023, and Google announced last September that it would be shutting down Google Podcasts. In December, the US abolition date became his April 2, 2024 date.

Basically, Google has created a simple podcast app that is easy to use. The proximity to search and the open nature of RSS should sustain the service over time.

But video podcasting naturally flourished on YouTube, so the company decided to consolidate its efforts.

In theory, YouTube is a better home for media and content-related efforts than Google. For example, this move allows first-party podcast solutions to exist on Wear OS thanks to the existing His YTM app.

That said, I think it's ridiculous that YouTube Music launched and has continued to exist for over a year without basic podcast features like played marks (coming soon) and new episode notifications. Masu. Google Podcasts delivered super fast alerts, but having to manually drag a scrubber to remove something from a new episode playlist is a dumb hack. For context, YouTube podcasts require live lyric-style transcripts, but support for chapters is useful.

From an end user's perspective, YouTube Music isn't as easy to use as Google Podcasts. That being said, people, and probably the majority, are fine with music and podcasts coexisting within one application. However, I can't say this was a good start to the transition.

FTC: We use automated affiliate links that generate income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2024/03/25/google-podcasts-history/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos