Technology company partners with NVIDIA for AI innovation





Technology companies including AWS, IBM, SAP, Accenture, Snowflake, and Lenovo recently announced collaborations with NVIDIA at the global conference GTC AI in San Jose, California.

Once considered to be on the bandwagon of the latest tech buzzword, the boom in AI enthusiasm we've witnessed over the past 16 months shows no signs of slowing down.

Rather, as evidenced by increased technology investment and research and development, more enterprise technology companies are betting big on the benefits AI promises, some in partnership with NVIDIA, which has become one of the world's leading stocks. It is known that it owns approximately 80% of the Market share of GPU semiconductor chips.

IBM pursues enterprise-ready AI at scale

A recent IBM Institute for Business Value survey found that less than half of executives say their companies have identified specific innovation use cases for generative AI, so IBM He emphasized that to deploy AI at scale, organizations need to keep in mind that AI is not one-size-fits-all. A versatile proposal. Instead, to get the most out of your technology, you need models that are fine-tuned and trained using high-quality data.

To strengthen this, IBM Consulting has decided to collaborate with NVIDIA to help clients solve complex business challenges and accelerate their transformation journeys using AI in an open ecosystem.

So the two companies are combining IBM Consulting's deep industry and technology expertise with NVIDIA technologies, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, new NVIDIA NIM microservices, and NVIDIA Omniverse. Through these efforts, we will streamline AI workflows, enhance use case-to-model optimization, and help develop business and industry-specific AI use cases to help organizations including the public, banking, and industrial sectors adopt GenAI. We aim to accelerate this. .

Another factor motivating the partnership is the ability for clients to run applications on a variety of hybrid multicloud architectures to deliver value from the edge to the cloud based on the client's technology stack and business needs. One of the anticipated future projects includes optimizing the company's AI services platform, IBM Consulting Advantage, for NVIDIA's technology stack.

AWS powers GenAI innovation

AWS also announced an extension of its collaboration with NVIDIA to bring the new NVIDIA Blackwell GPU platform announced at a recent conference to AWS to drive generative AI innovation.

Expanding the two companies' long-standing strategic collaboration, AWS will deliver the NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip and B100 Tensor Core GPU to provide secure, advanced infrastructure, software, and services that enable users to unlock new GenAI capabilities. We will help you make it available.

Together, the companies provide infrastructure and tools that enable customers to build and run real-time inference on large language models with trillions of parameters faster and at lower cost than previous generation NVIDIA GPUs on Amazon EC2. To do.

“AI is driving breakthroughs at an unprecedented pace, leading to new applications, business models, and innovations across industries,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. Our collaboration with AWS is accelerating new generative AI capabilities and providing customers with unprecedented computing power that pushes the boundaries of what's possible. ”

Accenture Introduces Defender Immersive Experience Powered by AI

Accenture also announces that Defender is pioneering the use of advanced GenAI and real-time graphics capabilities to improve modern client experiences using NVIDIA's Omniverse platform and NVIDIA Edify-powered models Did.

The rapid evolution of AI and XR devices is ushering in a new generation of immersive experiences where 3D data is consumed through both 2D and 3D interfaces. For this reason, Accenture Song decided to rely on his NVIDIA Omniverse and AI microservices across its industry portfolio, including automotive.

Accenture Song is currently using NVIDIA's Omniverse platform to generate highest fidelity Defender vehicles from computer-aided design data for marketing purposes. When combined with generative AI microservices powered by NVIDIA Edify, Accenture Song creates cinematic 3D environments through conversational prompts, enabling fully immersive 3D scenes, creating realistic generative environments and harmonize the Defender vehicle's digital twin.

David Droga, CEO of Accenture Song, said: “Defender embodies the spirit of adventure, and so does our mission to reinvent creativity and design through pioneering technology.”

This ambition and energy is shared between Accenture Song and Defender, and we were excited about the future of experiences our collaboration with NVIDIA will explore.

This AI strategy is part of Accenture's broader $3 billion investment in data and AI to help clients accelerate transformation, including investing in Writer.com and launching a global network of GenAI studios.

SAP accelerates GenAI adoption to power global industries

SAP and NVIDIA also announced an expanded partnership to accelerate the ability of enterprise customers to leverage the transformative power of data and GenAI across SAP's portfolio of cloud solutions and applications.

Together, the companies will build and deliver SAP Business AI across the SAP portfolio of cloud solutions and applications, powered by business-specific generative AI capabilities within SAP's Joule copilot and the SAP Generative AI Hub. The Generative AI Hub helps accelerate responsible business AI and provides access to a wide range of large-scale language models.

As part of SAP's continued commitment to embed generative AI directly into the applications that drive business, this partnership aims to help customers deploy GenAI capabilities at scale across their organizations.

SAP uses NVIDIA's Generative AI Foundry Service to fine-tune LLM for domain-specific scenarios and deploy applications with new NVIDIA NIM microservices. SAP and NVIDIA plan to make new integration capabilities available by the end of 2024.

NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang said SAP sits on a treasure trove of enterprise data that can be transformed into custom-generated AI agents that help customers automate their businesses. NVIDIA and SAP will work together to bring custom-generated AI to the thousands of companies around the world that rely on SAP to power their operations.

Looking to the future, SAP will build additional generative AI capabilities in SAP BTP using NVIDIA's generative AI foundry services featuring NVIDIA DGX cloud AI supercomputing, NVIDIA AI enterprise software, and NVIDIA AI Foundation models I'm also planning on doing that. Designed to be the basis for SAP's development and deployment of GenAI for its customers, these new capabilities are expected to be accessible in SAP AI Core and SAP Datasphere's Generative AI Hub.

Lenovo launches hybrid AI solution with customized approach

As more industries look to leverage AI to analyze massive amounts of data, power efficiency remains critical to making these compute-intensive workloads available to all enterprises.

In response to this demand, also at NVIDIA GTC, Lenovo announced a new hybrid AI solution built in collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver customized generative AI applications for enterprise and cloud across industries.

As a continuation of the engineering collaboration with NVIDIA announced during the Lenovos Tech World conference, these latest innovations aim to provide enterprises and cloud providers with the critical accelerated computing capabilities they need to succeed in the AI ​​era. That's what I mean. These efforts promise to take AI from concept to reality, enabling companies to efficiently develop and deploy new AI use cases that drive innovation, digitization, and growth.

Lenovo hybrid solutions are optimized to run NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for secure, supported, and stable production AI, allowing developers to leverage the just-announced NVIDIA microservices, including NVIDIA NIM and NeMo Retriever. It also provides access to.

Lenovo and NVIDIA join forces to push the boundaries of augmented intelligence for businesses everywhere, bringing AI computing to where the data lives with a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge hybrid AI solutions. Kirk says generative AI can be driven from virtually anywhere while supporting sustainability efforts. Mr. Skaugen, president of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, said:

