Google says new version of Chrome for Windows laptops with Snapdragon chips is much faster





Google is offering a new version of Chrome for Windows laptops with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The companies say the Snapdragon version of Chrome will see dramatic performance improvements. You can download the new Chrome variant starting today.

There are already Snapdragon Windows laptops available for purchase, but today's announcement is primarily about paving the way for future devices powered by Snapdragon X Elite. Qualcomm says this chip will significantly outpace the speed of the company's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 line. (However, if you have a computer running his currently available Snapdragon, the new Chrome for Snapdragon will also work there.)

Google sees the two companies' long history of working together on Android, dating back 16 years, as a perk as Qualcomm looks to eat into Intel's PC market share. Google's close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will ensure that Chrome users have the best possible experience when browsing the web on his current ARM-compatible PCs, said Google's senior vice president. Hiroshi Lockheimer said in his press release.

The first Snapdragon X Elite PCs are expected to launch in the middle of this year. The chip is powered by 12 Oryon cores, which Qualcomm claims will deliver twice the CPU performance of Intel's 13th generation Core i7-1360P and i7-1355U while reducing power consumption by 68%. We are prepared. This chip is based on his 4nm design manufactured by TSMC. Typical clock speeds range from 3.8 GHz up to 4.3 GHz with dual-core boost.

Qualcomm even says that most Windows games will run at near full speed without the need to adjust code or change assets.

Intel is Qualcomm's most direct competitor in Windows, but it's trying to match or surpass what Apple has accomplished with its M-series silicon. Qualcomm's challenge is doing that on different hardware from different companies, something Apple doesn't have to worry about with its unified model.

