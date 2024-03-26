Vinod Khosla talks about cultured meat, 'stupid money' for AI, and startups too





Vinod Khosla and Dave Friedberg delivered mostly positive feedback on stage at the World AgriTech and Future FoodTech conference in San Francisco last week, despite the ongoing funding winter. Stated.

AgFunder reports that agri-foodtech funding will decline by 49.2% in 2023, with many startups facing the abyss this year without new capital inflows, but with disruptive products and Money is always available for talented founders, argued Dave Friedberg, CEO of investment group The Production. Board of Directors (TPB) during a panel discussion with Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, last Tuesday.

Good founders don't have to worry about anything, Friedberg says. But being a founder doesn't give you the privilege of raising money. This is a fundamental truth that everyone will struggle with at some point. You can't blame the market.

That's true, Khosla agreed. There are many “Me-Too” type startups. In fact, I would argue that the market has separated really good startups from not-so-good startups. The market goes up and down, so you always have to react.

Vinod Khosla talks about cultured meat: He considered perhaps 24 business plans, but none made economic sense.

Mr. Khosla shares his company's investments in Nitricity (farm nitrogen), Reef (Rubisco protein), Impossible Foods (plant-based meat), Vertical Oceans (high-tech shrimp farming), Climate Corp (agriculture data), and Blue. emphasized. River (Agricultural Robotics) has said for many years: “I don't think there's any field that I can say I've retreated from.'' By definition, categories that are already popular are not the ones that will see innovation in the future. If you're doing something different, something really innovative, you can make money.

I think there are many diamonds in the rough that will be revealed in the future. What I'm saying is that negative perceptions come from a lot of followers doing things that don't differentiate.

He added: “Look at cell-based meat.'' We said, “He probably looked at 24 business plans, but none of them made financial sense to him, so he didn't invest.'' But they all raised money mostly at inflated valuations. I think, at least today, this is a category that doesn't work unless someone makes significant progress. But we're always looking because someone might make that breakthrough.

programming biology

“From a capital markets perspective, a lot of people are losing money, but there are still investors who are finding opportunities to make long-term bets,” Friedberg said. At this particular moment, certain technologies are advancing so rapidly that they can outperform other technologies you've poured money into. [to this sector] 10 years before there was a huge influx of capital into this market space. [ever anticipated].

He added: “The combination of low cost, automation, and machine vision in predictive modeling and data generation from biological systems is leading to tremendous changes in the unit economics and productivity potential of many systems, especially in agriculture. Ta.”

Friedberg, who recently became CEO of plant genetics startup Ohallo, which he invested in through TPB, is particularly excited about the ability to program biology, from plants to microbes to animal cells, coupled with advances in AI and machine learning. That said, companies carry out research and development work at breakneck speed.

When modeling biological transcription factors in molecular, cellular, and systems engineering, AI allows us to think on a larger scale, make accurate predictions at that scale, and design targeted outcomes. I think.

The faster we can accelerate the time from prediction and change to driving, testing, measuring, and realizing results in genome-driven systems, the more valuable they become, allowing us to take over entire markets and create extraordinary value very quickly. Masu.

TPB recently invested in Triplebar Bio, which has developed a hyper-throughput screening platform that incorporates microfluidics and rapid testing. This will be combined with AI and machine learning to develop a more efficient biomanufacturing platform using microbial and animal cells, Friedberg said.

By using droplet microfluidics, we can perform 10,000 experiments per second. So instead of waiting for a cell-engineered system to grow in media, then measuring it and moving on to the next experiment, it can be parallelized and scaled up very quickly.

So there's a lot of unlocking of these first derivatives that start to create real compounding value, and obviously a lot of the work that we're doing at Ohallo is unlocking these accelerating elements that we believe will compound value. I'm trying to release it.

Vinod Khosla (right), Dave Friedberg (center), and AgFunderNews' Elaine Watson (left) attend the World Agritech Innovation Summit in San Francisco last week. Image credit: Rethink Events

Exit

Friedberg said he thinks there were a lot of smaller acquisitions that didn't get a lot of press, especially on the hardware side, when it came to exits. So there will definitely be acquisitions, but the growth cycle is very long.

And we're in a very negative period of the cycle right now, so big agricultural acquirers are really trying to make acquisitions. They're not going to make an acquisition just to add something or add something when the market is where it is right now. But if something fundamentally disruptive happens to their core business, they end up having to pay far more money than they feel comfortable with, want, or want. So I think we'll see some deals done over the next few years.

Stupid money has now moved to AI

According to Khosla, it appears that the stupid money has now moved to AI, and all valuations are down. 1711482943 It's so crazy. Most AI investments will result in losses. But the good news is that a few people make a lot of money, so more money is gained than lost. We invested in OpenAI five years ago when no one else was investing in AI. Like anything else, you have to invest out of cycles.

Is venture capital suitable for agri-food tech?

As for whether venture capital is suitable for agri-food tech, Khosla said that most people have the wrong perception about venture capital. We always take a long-term view and fundamentally invest in real innovation, which takes longer. People equate it with venture capital because consumer software is different, but we invested in Fusion as well. It takes 12 to 15 years to make your first profit. It's a long term thing.

What you want to do is make sure you're building value. Let's try Impossible Food. While most companies were underperforming, the company was still an investor and held on to everything because it was one of the few companies in the category that was still growing.

He added: “All climate change investments are very long-term.” Biotechnology is mostly very long-term. The same goes for robotics. Like consumer apps, projects don't launch and become successful overnight. In software it sometimes happens, but most of the time it's difficult. I like to say that not everything that is difficult is worth it, but most things that are worth doing are really difficult.

References:

Incremental innovation, a warning against profitability, investors fearing for their portfolios: What we heard at World Agritech

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://agfundernews.com/its-a-reset-not-a-catastrophe-investors-remain-upbeat-about-agrifoodtech-despite-funding-winter The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos